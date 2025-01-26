Will Sam's Club Really Buy Your Used Car? Here's What You Need To Know

A favorite in many households is the membership-based warehouse club, where all kinds of goods can be acquired in bulk for relatively reasonable prices. The likes of Costco and BJ's are standouts in this retail category for carrying goods that you either can't easily find at other stores or offering services the competition doesn't. Costco can actually do quite a bit for your car, and one of its competitors, Sam's Club, has also gotten in on the automotive game. Certain locations are even willing to buy your used car from you.

Sam's Club has partnered with TrueCar to create the Sam's Club Auto Buying Program, a system that lets you quickly and easily sell your car. After you've taken advantage of the easiest ways to increase your car's resale value, the process starts online, where you enter and submit your car's information — things like safety features, physical condition, and accident history. You'll then receive an offer from a dealer or private party. Should you choose to accept it, you transfer all of the required documents, set up a date and time for the car to be picked up, and receive your funds afterward. Typically, Sam's Club says, the process only takes a few days to complete.

All in all, selling a car through Sam's Club and TrueCar is simple as can be. And Sam's Club can help you acquire a new ride once you get rid of your old one.

