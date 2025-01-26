Will Sam's Club Really Buy Your Used Car? Here's What You Need To Know
A favorite in many households is the membership-based warehouse club, where all kinds of goods can be acquired in bulk for relatively reasonable prices. The likes of Costco and BJ's are standouts in this retail category for carrying goods that you either can't easily find at other stores or offering services the competition doesn't. Costco can actually do quite a bit for your car, and one of its competitors, Sam's Club, has also gotten in on the automotive game. Certain locations are even willing to buy your used car from you.
Sam's Club has partnered with TrueCar to create the Sam's Club Auto Buying Program, a system that lets you quickly and easily sell your car. After you've taken advantage of the easiest ways to increase your car's resale value, the process starts online, where you enter and submit your car's information — things like safety features, physical condition, and accident history. You'll then receive an offer from a dealer or private party. Should you choose to accept it, you transfer all of the required documents, set up a date and time for the car to be picked up, and receive your funds afterward. Typically, Sam's Club says, the process only takes a few days to complete.
All in all, selling a car through Sam's Club and TrueCar is simple as can be. And Sam's Club can help you acquire a new ride once you get rid of your old one.
Sam's Club can help you get a new car, too
Sam's Club is committed to getting you into a new vehicle, regardless of whether sold an old one through it — so long as you have an active membership, of course. Through the Sam's Club Auto Buying Program website, you can browse new and used cars alike, and look at special deals that might be going on. With your ideal vehicle in mind, you have to take care of financing, which is where things get a bit more complicated.
The program doesn't provide loans, so you'll have to seek out financing through your chosen TrueCar Certified Dealer or a lender. Though this can take time and some shopping around to get the best rates possible, once you're cleared, the process wraps up pretty quickly. Take care of the necessary paperwork and you should be set to go. Then all that's left to do is report the purchase to Sam's Club within 45 days, as it can score you additional perks like gift cards. If you have questions about the buying process, you can reach out by phone at (866) 230-1467 from 8 a.m. to 8 pm CST, Monday through Friday.
Even if you're not looking to sell or buy a car, your store membership can still come in handy. The company has a few other helpful car-related services to keep in mind.
Sam's Club does more for drivers than selling and buying cars
Sam's Club does more than just buy and sell cars. It offers tire services if you're in need of a new set, sourcing them from such well-known brands as Goodyear and Bridgestone, and offering a lowest-price guarantee. All you have to do is choose the tires you want, wait for them to arrive, and set up an appointment to have them put on. The installation fee includes lifetime tire rotations, balancing, and flat-tire repait, as well as road hazard protection, roadside assistance, and disposal of your old tires.
Sam's Club also can help in other ways. If you're seeing signs that it's time to replace your car's battery, installation of a new one is free with an active membership and the purchase of a battery from Sam's Club. You also can have your battery tested for free, regardless of where you bought it. Similarly, you can have fresh windshield wiper blades installed free, so long as they were bought at the store. The Tire and Battery Center is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Sam's Club doesn't do oil changes or body work, or fix other mechanical issues. But many of its locations do sell gas, at a discount. So for automotive needs, in lots of ways the store has its members covered.