10 Car And Truck Products You Should Think Twice About Buying From Costco

Costco has a reputation for offering a broad range of products at reasonable prices on everything from food to household items to garage essentials. Does that mean you should buy everything there? Probably not.

Particularly if you like to buy in bulk, Costco could be a good deal, and not just for household items. Costco carries a variety of automotive products that seem like a good deal. Price isn't everything, though. Just because something is affordable doesn't mean it's the best buy. While products like Kirkland brand motor oil might be worth buying, not everything is a clear win.

There are some items you should avoid when shopping in the automotive aisles at Costco. At the very least, you'll want to do your research before buying. Search up price comparisons to see whether another retailer can beat the price, quality, or both. Then, think twice about buying these car and truck products from Costco.