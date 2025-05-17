The Biggest Reason Why You May Want To Avoid Buying Cheap Tires

Tires are nothing like an oil change, and thankfully, last for an average of three to five years. Still, replacing them isn't exactly a moment anyone looks forward to. It can be expensive, sometimes inconvenient, and often feels like one of those unavoidable car expenses you just grit your teeth and accept. So it's no surprise that many drivers are tempted to go with the cheapest option on the shelf.

Many drivers even opt for used tires, with estimates suggesting that around 30 million are sold each year in the U.S. While some used tires can still be safe if carefully inspected, that number highlights just how often people are willing to cut corners.

It's worth remembering that tires are the only part of your vehicle that actually makes contact with the road. Moreover, while cheap tires might look nearly identical to premium ones, the differences under the surface can be significant. So, if you're thinking about cutting corners here, it's worth taking a closer look at what you might be trading in exchange for that lower price tag.