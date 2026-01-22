Purchasing new tires for your car, truck, or SUV is rarely a satisfying event. One might even argue that it is one of the more frustrating undertakings a vehicle owner will endure, as purchasing tires from even one of the more trusted manufacturers in the game doesn't guarantee you're going to get the results you want. And yes, on top of that inherent risk, you'll likely be expected to pay an arm and a leg for a set of four new tires to boot.

There are, of course, a few helpful tips and tricks you can follow to lessen the frustration of purchasing new tires. But you should also consult consumer ratings factions like Consumer Reports, which not only undertakes regular tests and rankings of various tire brands and models, but also conducts surveys with real customers about each. In the latter case, CR recently sought to rank several major tire brands via one of the more potentially damning market metrics — customer satisfaction.

Per Consumer Reports, the aspects of new tires prized most by shoppers are their ability to grip the road in inclement weather, overall smoothness and handling, and the lifespan of their tread. If you're in the market for a satisfying All-Season tire, Uniroyal appears to be the brand that you need to avoid the most, as it's rated dead last in terms of satisfaction. To that end, you should also avoid All-Season tires from Sumitomo, Kelly, Dunlop, and a few other budget brands.