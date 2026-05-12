Four All-Season Tires That Outperform Goodyear In Price And Performance

Founded in 1898, Goodyear employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 54 facilities across 21 countries — and its all-season results reflect that scale of investment in tire development. If you've been following tire testing closely, you know that Goodyear consistently ranks among the best; that claim is backed up by independent testing.

The Vector 4Seasons Gen 3, in particular, has become somewhat of a a reference point for a good all-season tire. In the 2024 ADAC all-season tire test, the Vector 4Seasons Gen 3 became the first all-season tire in ADAC's testing history to receive an overall "Good" rating out of 16 tires evaluated on dry, wet, and winter surfaces. ADAC's testers described it as a well-tuned tire without any particular weaknesses in any regard. In the 2025 ADAC all-season test, the Vector 4Seasons Gen 3 shared first place again, this time leading all the other 15 tested tires in projected mileage at an estimated 42,000 miles and earning praise for its superior abrasion qualities, low weight and fuel efficiency.

Still, the world of tires is more complicated than that. The all-season tire market has evolved, and several underrated tire brands have shown they can compete with Goodyear in controlled testing to the point where the price gap is genuinely difficult to justify. According to recent test data, there are five all-season tires from competing brands that have outperformed Goodyear in the metrics that matter — and they won't cost you as much to do it. Here are five all-season tires that outperform Goodyear in price and performance.