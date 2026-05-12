Four All-Season Tires That Outperform Goodyear In Price And Performance
Founded in 1898, Goodyear employs about 71,000 people and manufactures its products in 54 facilities across 21 countries — and its all-season results reflect that scale of investment in tire development. If you've been following tire testing closely, you know that Goodyear consistently ranks among the best; that claim is backed up by independent testing.
The Vector 4Seasons Gen 3, in particular, has become somewhat of a a reference point for a good all-season tire. In the 2024 ADAC all-season tire test, the Vector 4Seasons Gen 3 became the first all-season tire in ADAC's testing history to receive an overall "Good" rating out of 16 tires evaluated on dry, wet, and winter surfaces. ADAC's testers described it as a well-tuned tire without any particular weaknesses in any regard. In the 2025 ADAC all-season test, the Vector 4Seasons Gen 3 shared first place again, this time leading all the other 15 tested tires in projected mileage at an estimated 42,000 miles and earning praise for its superior abrasion qualities, low weight and fuel efficiency.
Still, the world of tires is more complicated than that. The all-season tire market has evolved, and several underrated tire brands have shown they can compete with Goodyear in controlled testing to the point where the price gap is genuinely difficult to justify. According to recent test data, there are five all-season tires from competing brands that have outperformed Goodyear in the metrics that matter — and they won't cost you as much to do it. Here are five all-season tires that outperform Goodyear in price and performance.
Vredestein Quatrac
The Vredestein Quatrac is one of Europe's most decorated all-season tires, and the independent test record makes a strong case. In the 2025 AutoBild all-season test, the Quatrac took first place in two consecutive test cycles — winning the 2024 mid-size car test in size 225/50 R17 with an overall grade of 1.3 and the "exemplary" distinction, then winning the 2025 2025 AutoBild SUV test in size 215/55 R17 — the most common SUV and crossover size. The Goodyear Vector 4Seasons Gen 3 was present in both tests and finished behind the Quatrac.
According to the TyreReviews direct cross-test comparison spanning 15 shared tests, the Quatrac won 10 of them, with the Goodyear's five wins concentrated almost entirely in snow and ice. At the brand level, Consumer Reports named Vredestein the best major tire brand for customer satisfaction in 2025, ahead of Goodyear and most other major manufacturers. The WhatTyre "Tyre of the Year" Awards placed the Quatrac third overall in 2025 — up from seventh the year prior — while the Goodyear Vector 4Seasons Gen 3 dropped from first to seventh in the same rankings.
TheTireLab rating of the Quatrac is at 92%, compared to the Goodyear Vector 4Seasons Gen 3's 79%. The price gap is where the Quatrac makes its most compelling argument. At roughly 10 to 15% cheaper than the Goodyear Vector 4Seasons Gen 3 across comparable sizes, you get a tire that wins more head-to-head tests, ranks higher in owner satisfaction, and costs meaningfully less — making it one of the strongest value cases in the all-season segment.
Bridgestone Turanza All Season 6
Bridgestone and Goodyear are some of the most tested tire brands in the world, and the competition between them runs across multiple categories. When we looked at four tires that outperform the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV in a recent Auto Bild Allrad summer performance test, the Bridgestone Potenza Sport Evo finished ahead of the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 — a pattern that holds in the all-season segment too.
Specifically, the Bridgestone Turanza All Season 6 finished third overall in the 2025/26 TyreReviews all-season test— one place ahead of the Goodyear Vector 4Seasons Gen 3 in fourth — at a price roughly 9.72% cheaper in the same size. TheTireLab rates it at 90% overall, compared to the Goodyear's 79%. TyreReviews described it as delivering "excellent dry handling, very good in all wet tests, stronger than usual in the snow," with its only weakness being higher-than-average rolling resistance.
The braking data is where the gap becomes most obvious. Across 19 shared tests tracked by TyreReviews, the Turanza All Season 6 won 18 of 18 dry braking comparisons and 16 of 17 wet braking comparisons, stopping on average 8.54% shorter than the Goodyear in the dry. That advantage is backed by an independent TÜV SÜD test, as covered by Bridgestone, conducted in size 205/55 R16, which recorded wet braking of 89.2 ft for the Turanza All Season 6 versus 94.8 ft for the Goodyear Vector 4Seasons Gen 3, and dry braking of 126.6 ft versus 138.8 ft.
Hankook Kinergy 4S2
When we looked at whether Hankook tires are better than Goodyear using Consumer Reports' 2025 Best Tire Brands data — which tested 30 brands across handling, braking, snow traction, noise, hydroplaning, and tread life — Hankook placed ahead of Goodyear in the overall brand rankings. In AutoBild Sportscars' December 2025 all-season test covered by TyreReviews — a dimension fitted to performance-oriented models including the BMW M240i, Mercedes CLA 45 S AMG, and Alfa Romeo Giulia — the Kinergy 4S2 tied for second overall with the Bridgestone Turanza All Season 6.
The Goodyear Vector 4Seasons Gen 3 came in fifth. The set price in that test was $633 for the Hankook versus $731 for the Goodyear — roughly 13.4% cheaper in the same size. The Kinergy 4S2's strong showing in that test is not a one-off. In the AutoBild 2024 SUV all-season test in size 245/45 R18, it shared the top spot with an overall grade of 1.2 (very good) while the Goodyear tire was rated with a 2.1 (good).
TheTireLab rates the Kinergy 4S2 at 83% overall versus the Goodyear's 79%. However, the trade-off is winter performance, where the Goodyear holds a measurable advantage in snow traction and ice braking across multiple tests. The Kinergy 4S2 is the stronger choice for drivers in moderate climates who spend more time on wet and dry roads than on snow — and who want a lower price tag to go with it.
Continental AllSeasonContact 2
Both Continental and Goodyear are household names in many all-season best-off ratings, and when comparing these head-to-head, it's always a good fight. In the ADAC 2025 all-season test in size 225/45 R17, the AllSeasonContact 2 and the Goodyear Vector 4Seasons Gen 3 tied for first place overall with a grade of 2.3. The distinction, however, was decisive: The Continental was the only tire in the entire 16-tire test field to earn a "good" rating in both driving safety and environmental performance simultaneously.
Goodyear, despite sharing the top overall grade, was noted as less precise at higher temperatures in dry conditions. The head-to-head record across independent tests reinforces that gap. According to the TyreReviews cross-test comparison spanning 13 shared tests from 2023 to 2025, the AllSeasonContact 2 won 11 of them against Goodyear's one win. Across 12 wet braking tests, the Continental stopped on average 4.66% shorter than the Goodyear. TheTireLab rates the AllSeasonContact 2 at 88% overall versus the Goodyear's 79%.
On price, the two tires are closely matched in most sizes, though in some sizes the Continental comes in meaningfully cheaper. Top Tire Review found the AllSeasonContact 2 priced 23% lower than the 4Seasons. The trade-off is Goodyear's superior projected tread life — ADAC's 2025 data showed Goodyear's wear estimate at 42,000 miles, the highest in the test field. Overall, although pricing is more equally matched, its performance where Continental takes a clear lead.
How we made the list
Every tire on this list was selected based on data drawn from multiple independent sources — including ADAC, AutoBild, TyreReviews, TheTireLab, WhatTyre, Consumer Reports, Top Tire Review, TÜV SÜD independent certification tests, and previous reporting from our own writers here at SlashGear. No tire was selected based on a single test result or a single source's opinion.
It is worth being honest about what tire testing can and cannot tell you. One tire is never categorically better than another in every situation. Environment and climate conditions, driving style, and a tire that excels in wet braking may give up ground in snow traction or long-term wear, for example. Goodyear's Vector 4Seasons Gen 3 remains a genuinely strong all-season tire. Its projected wear life led the entire 2025 ADAC test field, and its snow and ice performance is class-leading in several tests.
The specific question this article set out to answer was narrower than that: Are there all-season tires that outperform Goodyear in independent testing while costing the same or less? According to the data from the sources listed above, these five do. Prices and availability vary by size, region, and retailer — always verify current pricing before purchasing.