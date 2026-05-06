4 Tires That Will Meet Your Driving Needs Better Than Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV
As summer tires go, the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV is often considered a great all-rounder. However, it's not necessarily your best choice. There are many different types of tires, as well as many different ways to test them, whether it is to determine the best summer tires for comfort or the all-season tires with the best treadwear ratings.
In a test of summer SUV tires recently conducted by German publication Auto Bild Allrad, nine different SUV tires were put through their paces under a variety of conditions. These included dry braking and handling, wet braking and handling, wet circle lap time, aquaplaning on straight roads and curves, off-road handling on gravel, traction on gravel, sand, and grass, low noise levels, and lowest rolling resistance. The results showed that four tires placed above the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV.
Starting with the fifth-place Michelin, test results showed that it excelled in wet weather, achieving the highest "straight-line float speed" of all in the aquaplaning on straight roads test, also coming in third in the curved aquaplaning test. It placed second for traction on gravel and had an extremely comfortable ride, according to testing staff. In wet and dry handling and braking, the Pilot Sport 4 SUV achieved mid-pack results — not at the top, but not at the bottom either. It's for drivers who like a good all-around performance tire that's also a Michelin. Remember that no one tire can do everything exceptionally well. Consider what your particular use case requires, then buy the best tire that excels in those areas; they might just be one of the following four.
Fourth place - Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6
The Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 has been available in the U.S. and Canada since May 2025. It is an ultra-high-performance tire that is most likely to be fitted to the highest performance versions of a given SUV, so it will not be found among the list of the best Goodyear tires for SUVs. The Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 has been designed for max performance in a range of conditions from the dry to wet.
In a 2025 press release, the President Ryan Waldron of Goodyear Americas said, "The Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 represents the next evolution of ultra-high-performance, or UHP, summer tire, delivering precision, grip and comfort for drivers." The tire is currently available in over 100 different sizes, for wheels measuring from 17 to 23 inches. Vehicles that can use the Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 include EVs, SUVs, and performance cars. It comes with a 30,000-mile treadlife limited warranty.
In the Auto Bild Allrad test, the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 came in at fourth place overall. In addition to doing very well on gravel surfaces, where it placed second in handling and fourth-best in traction, it also placed third in dry braking and third in wet handling. The Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 came out on top as the lowest-noise tire, and even came in second place for traction on sand and third-best for grass traction. Its poorest performance area was in aquaplaning on a straight road, where it came in last. This tire seems to be made for those who spend more time off-road than on it.
Second place (tie) - Vredestein Ultrac Pro
The Vredestein Ultrac Pro is designated a UUHP by its manufacturer, an ultra-ultra-high-performance summer tire. While you might not be familiar with Vredestein, you should know that it has tied with Michelin as the best major tire brand in terms of customer satisfaction. Vredestein claims that the Ultrac Pro delivers both performance and comfort. With an asymmetrical tread pattern designed by famous Italian design house Italdesign, an advanced tread compound, and material improvements that contribute to high-speed and cornering stability, the Ultrac Pro performs well in a variety of conditions.
The testing program for the Vredestein Ultrac Pro put it in a solid second-place finish, tying with the Bridgestone Potenza Sport Evo. The testing personnel rated the Ultrac Pro as a great all-around tire with no surprises in the handling department, making it suitable for drivers who may occasionally like to drive aggressively but appreciate a comfortable ride. It came in third in wet braking and fourth in wet handling, also scoring a third-best in straight aquaplaning and fourth-best in curved aquaplaning. The Vredestein Ultrac Pro claimed first for the lowest rolling resistance, with a second-lowest noise level. Its poorest result was in gravel traction, so you may want another tire if you are frequently on that type of surface. Overall, the Vredestein Ultrac Pro was determined to be a very efficient and well-balanced tire in most areas.
One downside of the Vredestein Ultrac Pro is that it does not have any treadlife limited warranty. Aside from a 30-day trial period and a road hazard warranty, that's it.
Second place (tie) - Bridgestone Potenza Sport Evo
The Bridgestone Potenza Sport Evo, first introduced in January 2026, tied the Vredestein Ultrac Pro for second place, but these two tires couldn't be more different. Whereas the Vredestein had excellent all-around competency, the Bridgestone Potenza Sport Evo has superior performance cred.
Compared to its predecessor, the Potenza Sport, the Potenza Sport Evo adds a stiffer tread compound that enhances its stability and control during high-speed maneuvers, along with a tread pattern that improves its wet grip. According to Bridgestone, which owns a total of different four tire brands, the Potenza Sport Evo has improved its dry braking performance over the earlier iteration of the tire by two percent and its wet braking by five percent. What the Bridgestone Potenza Sport Evo does have in common with the Vredestein Ultrac Pro is the complete lack of a treadlife limited warranty.
The test results of the Bridgestone Potenza Sport Evo confirmed its well-earned performance bona fides, making it a good tire for drivers who push their vehicles to the limit. The Bridgestone tire came out on top with the fastest dry handling lap, while coming in second in wet handling. It also had the quickest time on the wet circle, also taking the win for handling on gravel and second place for handling on grass. Its two big negatives were for noise, coming in second to last, and for value, in which it was in last place for having the highest rolling resistance. The Bridgestone Potenza Sport Evo was also the highest-priced tire in the entire test, so keep that in mind.
First place - Hankook Ventus Evo
The newly introduced for 2026 Hankook Ventus Evo took top overall honors in the Auto Bild Allrad tire test. Established in Seoul, South Korea, in 1941, Hankook can now claim to have the top-rated performance tire for SUVs. For those concerned with the treadlife of their tires, you should know that the Hankook Ventus Evo comes with a 30,000-mile limited warranty, a definite improvement over the two second-place tires in the test, both of which had no treadlife warranty to speak of.
The Hankook Ventus Evo was preceded in the market by the Ventus S1 evo 3, and has notched improvements in cornering, braking, wet handling, tread life, and fuel economy, according to Hankook. Company engineers utilized AI to optimize their rubber compound, making the Ventus Evo both dynamic and stable, a difficult mix to achieve. This tire is capable of maximum performance, but will also cruise serenely when required.
The results of the tire test demonstrated that the Hankook Ventus Evo deserved its high ranking. It was the top tire in both wet handling and wet braking, as well as gravel traction and grass traction. The Ventus Evo also came in second in dry braking, the wet circle, and in curved aquaplaning. One of its weak spots was sand traction, so if you regularly drive on beaches or other sandy areas, another tire is likely a better choice. The good news is that the testing staff noted that the pricing relative to the tire's performance was good, so this may be a case where the top-rated tire is also the best value.