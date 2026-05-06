4 Tires That Will Meet Your Driving Needs Better Than Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV

As summer tires go, the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV is often considered a great all-rounder. However, it's not necessarily your best choice. There are many different types of tires, as well as many different ways to test them, whether it is to determine the best summer tires for comfort or the all-season tires with the best treadwear ratings.

In a test of summer SUV tires recently conducted by German publication Auto Bild Allrad, nine different SUV tires were put through their paces under a variety of conditions. These included dry braking and handling, wet braking and handling, wet circle lap time, aquaplaning on straight roads and curves, off-road handling on gravel, traction on gravel, sand, and grass, low noise levels, and lowest rolling resistance. The results showed that four tires placed above the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV.

Starting with the fifth-place Michelin, test results showed that it excelled in wet weather, achieving the highest "straight-line float speed" of all in the aquaplaning on straight roads test, also coming in third in the curved aquaplaning test. It placed second for traction on gravel and had an extremely comfortable ride, according to testing staff. In wet and dry handling and braking, the Pilot Sport 4 SUV achieved mid-pack results — not at the top, but not at the bottom either. It's for drivers who like a good all-around performance tire that's also a Michelin. Remember that no one tire can do everything exceptionally well. Consider what your particular use case requires, then buy the best tire that excels in those areas; they might just be one of the following four.