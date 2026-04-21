Not Michelin, Not Goodyear – These Are The Best Summer Tires For Comfort

Swapping your tires out for for different seasons might be more common for folks who live in regions prone to harsh winters, as some tires are just built to perform better in ice and snow. There are also summer tires, however, that are designed to perform better when the roadways are warmer and frequently wetter.

Summer tires might seem like a relatively unnecessary luxury – particularly in the age of the all-season tire — but if you live in areas that are excessively hot or wet during warmer months, they could offer better handling, braking, and traction when you are out and about. Apart from those upgrades, it will no doubt be important to most drivers to ensure that their summer tires also deliver a comfortable ride. Road testing is, perhaps, the best way to ensure your summer tires are comfortable, but that option may not be available unless you purchase the tires first.

As such, it can be helpful to research reviews from professional product testers to see which tires scored best in the comfort category. According to reports from TyreReviews, Dunlop's SportMaxx RT 2, Bridgestone's Potenza Sport Evo, Hankook Ventus Evo, and Goodyear's Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 are the comfiest models on the market in 2026 when it comes to summer tires. All of these models tied for the top spot with a score of eight points out of a possible 10 in the comfort category. In doing so, they bested models by many of the major tire makers in the market.