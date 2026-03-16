12 All-Season Tires With The Best Treadwear Ratings

Choosing the right set of tires can sometimes be as challenging as choosing the car itself. So many variables come into play, from the climate you live in to how much you're willing to spend on a full set. Particularly for the first point, ensuring that the tires you buy are well-equipped for the conditions you'll be driving in is paramount. If you live somewhere that sees plenty of rainfall or even light snow in between the sunny days, a set of all-season tires should get the job done.

Whether you go for a more affordable set or the industry leaders, durability should be considered just as important as the tire's actual performance. It'll have to work hard in changing conditions, so making sure you don't have to replace them too often can help you save a good amount of money. In order to see which tires have the best treadwear lifespan, we can look at the UTQG ratings provided for each tire. This system compares how long your tire will last against a test tire rated at 100.

Many of the models on this list reach 700 to 800 UTQG, meaning the tire will last seven to eight times longer than the tester. To make the selection process easier, we've gathered 12 all-season tires based on their UTQG scores, choosing those with some of the highest scores available.