12 All-Season Tires With The Best Treadwear Ratings
Choosing the right set of tires can sometimes be as challenging as choosing the car itself. So many variables come into play, from the climate you live in to how much you're willing to spend on a full set. Particularly for the first point, ensuring that the tires you buy are well-equipped for the conditions you'll be driving in is paramount. If you live somewhere that sees plenty of rainfall or even light snow in between the sunny days, a set of all-season tires should get the job done.
Whether you go for a more affordable set or the industry leaders, durability should be considered just as important as the tire's actual performance. It'll have to work hard in changing conditions, so making sure you don't have to replace them too often can help you save a good amount of money. In order to see which tires have the best treadwear lifespan, we can look at the UTQG ratings provided for each tire. This system compares how long your tire will last against a test tire rated at 100.
Many of the models on this list reach 700 to 800 UTQG, meaning the tire will last seven to eight times longer than the tester. To make the selection process easier, we've gathered 12 all-season tires based on their UTQG scores, choosing those with some of the highest scores available.
Goodyear Reliant All-Season -- 600 UTQG
Goodyear's tire lineup spans almost every segment for passenger vehicles, from summer performance tires to studded snow tires. But Goodyear's primary focus lies with all-season tires, offering an expansive range for cars, pickups, and SUVs of all shapes and sizes, with the sub-brands tend to handle the more niche types. Each set has its own benefits, but the Reliant All-Season comes with a solid UTQG rating at a budget-friendly price, at least compared to others with higher overall treadwear ratings.
The Goodyear Reliant All-Season tires come with a UTQG rating of 600, which, while not on the same level as premium options in the segment, is a good enough rating to ensure you get your money's worth. The full rating is 600AA, which means these tires offer outstanding grip and resistance to varying weather conditions, particularly in wet weather, thanks to the Aquatred grooves designed for maximum water extraction.
The Reliant tires are a more unique case in Goodyear's all-season lineup, being produced exclusively for Walmart. This is subsequently the most reliable way to get your hands on these tires, which are generally priced between $80 and $200 depending on the size you go for. All get a 65,000-mile warranty, which is a pretty competitive range for mid-tier all-season tires.
Michelin CrossClimate 2 -- 640 UTQG
While Michelin's CrossClimate 2 is better equipped to handle harsher weather conditions than some other all-season tires on this list, the brand still markets them as all-season, therefore earning a spot here with its solid rating. Compared to the likes of Goodyear, Michelin is a more premium brand overall, giving its tires a higher price tag than its close competitors in treadwear.
With a UTQG rating of 640, the CrossClimate 2 offers a great combination of capability and versatility, which earns it plenty of bonus points with owners. One of the main features that separates it from others in this segment is its three-peak mountain snowflake rating, giving assurance that you'll still have plenty of grip in conditions where other all-season tires may struggle. Other tires may have superior longevity, but the CrossClimate 2's V-shaped tread helps it deliver consistent grip in both wet and dry conditions, making it an all-in-one solution for areas with particularly changeable conditions. The unique features you get with this tire do make it more expensive, though, with smaller sizes like the 205/55 R16 going for about $189 per tire. Michelin offers a 60,000-mile warranty for the CrossClimate 2.
Continental SecureContact AW -- 700 UTQG
Continental's all-weather all-season tire is the SecureContact AW, offering similarly competitive features to the likes of Michelin's CrossClimate 2. The SecureContact is another to earn the three-peak mountain snowflake accolade, making it ready for harsher snow while also performing n other areas to stand out from the pack.
Starting with the treadware rating, the SecureContact AW sits at 700 UTQG, moving closer to the front end of the pack. The tire also earns an A rating for both traction and temperature, whereas its Michelin rival earns a B in traction. One of the main features that Continental pushes for its all-weather product is the use of EcoPlus technology, which helps to lower overall fuel consumption. Braking performance is another area that gets a lot of attention with this tire, with Continental claiming best-in-class wet stopping distances. The inclusion of silane in the tread further helps bolster the Continental tire in wet conditions.
The SecureContact AW is another of the more expensive tires on this list, with smaller sizes starting at around $150, depending on where you purchase them. Warranty should also have them covered for 60,000 miles, keeping in touch with others at this end of the all-season segment.
General Altimax RT45 -- 700 UTQG
Quite a few tire brands are owned by Continental, but in the States, General Tire leads the charge within the budget segment. Using Continental's methods of production, General Tire is very tough to beat when it comes to overall capability at this end of the market, as evidenced by the Altimax RT45 all-season tire's ultra-competitive ratings.
Essentially a budget version of the parent company's flagship tire models, the Altimax line is General Tire's flagship in the all-season category, particularly with the RT45. Built for standard cars and SUVs, this tire has a strong treadwear rating of 700 UTQG, outperforming plenty of others at the budget end of the market. You won't get the same level of intricacy as with Continental's own tires, but the interlocking, symmetrical tread design still aims to provide top-tier traction on both wet and dry tarmac, with an A rating for traction to boot.
The warranty for these tires is more than some other budget options, extending to 75,000 miles. To actually buy the tires, smaller sizes start at around $99, with the largest options reaching over $200.
Nokian Tyres One -- 720 UTQG
Nokian Tyres doesn't place as much emphasis on all-season tires as some other brands featured here, instead focusing on its range of top-tier, often class-leading winter tires. Considering the brand was the first to actually produce a winter tire, it makes perfect sense to hone in on that area, but all-season tires aren't pushed to the back of the line completely. Simply named One, Nokian's primary all-season tires still manage to hold their own with a great treadwear rating of 720 UTQG. Better yet, the Nokian One gets an A rating for both traction and temperature.
Bone-dry and wet roads shouldn't be an issue for the Nokian Ones, but when it comes to snow, the manufacturer says that they're only equipped for light conditions. However, other neat features of this tire include pothole defenses with unique sidewall protection technology, as well as suitability in electric cars alongside standard combustion models. There's a huge amount of sizes available to remain competitive with the best sellers in the segment, with a much-appreciated 80,000-mile treadwear warranty as well. Smaller sizes can be priced at around $123 per tire, falling between budget and premium.
Yokohama YK-GTX -- 740 UTQG
Japan has been one of the primary tire manufacturing nations for over a century, with Yokohama one of the brands that keeps the country in the thick of it. Yokohama has taken some extra steps to ensure it offers something unique with its latest YK all-season tire, the YK-GTX. Improving on most key elements, the YK-GTX is well in the mix with a treadwear rating of 740 UTQG.
Regarding the improvements, Yokohama has upgraded the silica compound used in the tire to enhance grip in both wet and dry conditions. The different grooves in the five-pitch treadblock are also spread further apart to keep the car facing forward in particularly wet conditions. Overall, road noise should also be decreased thanks to the tread design. Much emphasis is also placed on the tire's closed-shoulder rib, further enhancing grip in different conditions. The Yokohama YK-GTX is another tire to be sold exclusively at one retailer, this time at Discount Tire. With a solid 70,000-mile warranty, you can expect to pay between $132 and $238 for the YK-GTX.
Pirelli Scorpion All-Season Plus 3 -- 800 UTQG
Pirelli is another brand that has recently made big changes to one of its main all-season tires. Similar to brands like Nokian, Pirelli is best known for its tires outside of the all-season category, this time as some of the best performance tires you can buy. However, under its expansive Scorpion lineup, Pirelli offers some of the highest-rated all-season tires when it comes to tread life: the Scorpion AS Plus 3. It must be noted that these tires are designed for larger vehicles, such as pickups and SUVs. So if you drive one of these, be sure to consider this set.
The premium tire has a standout treadwear rating of 800 UTQG, along with two A ratings for traction and temperature. Pirelli uses what it calls 3D sipe technology for the tread, which allows it to follow a five-block pattern across the tire. In combination with the asymmetric tread, the sipe tech helps the Scorpion AS Plus 3 handle light snow and wet conditions. Again, this is not a tire to use in severe weather; a dedicated winter tire should always be the top choice in that scenario. Being a larger tire, it's understandably more expensive than others in the all-season segment, starting at around $194 for the smaller 17-inch options. Treadwear warranty covers the Scorpion AS Plus 3 tires for 70,000 miles.
Bridgestone Turanza QuietTrack -- 800 UTQG
It's not uncommon for tires to indicate their main goal in the name, which is certainly the case with the Bridgestone Turanza QuietTrack. While the tire comes with all the features you'd expect from an all-season model to keep it competitive, extra emphasis is placed on making it as quiet as possible without sacrificing performance. This is one of the few all-season tires to reach 800 UTQG, with equally impressive ratings for traction and temperature, both of which get an A.
To achieve the renowned quietness, these tires use Bridgestone's QuietTrack technology, which is made up of intricately designed in-groove tracks and an asymmetric tread pattern to help disperse water. It's worth noting that the newer Turanza Prestige tires, which have effectively replaced the QuietTrack tires, are designed to deliver better all-around performance but come with a lower UTQG rating of 700. The QuietTrack also offers a superior 80,000-mile warranty compared to the Prestige's 70,000-mile offering. Depending on size, the Turanza QuietTrack ranges from around $125 on the low end to well into the $200 to 300 range for the largest sizes.
Goodyear Assurance MaxLife 2 -- 820 UTQG
Back to Goodyear, the tire that leads the brand in the all-season segment is the Assurance MaxLife, which certainly lives up to its name. Goodyear's main tire has plenty of size options for rim sizes between 16 and 20 inches, making sure plenty of cars and SUVs in particular. There are a few main points to cover for the MaxLife, but the massively impressive treadwear rating of 820 UTQG is the standout. Further proving how confident Goodyear engineers are in these tires, you also get an 85,000-mile warranty.
To ensure maximum longevity, Goodyear puts its TredLife technology to good use, with a specific five-block tread pattern designed to keep wear at a minimum. You also get a built-in wear gauge to keep track of the condition of your tires. On the performance side of things, while many tires in the all-season segment use an asymmetric tread pattern, Goodyear goes symmetric for the Assurance MaxLife 2 to further ensure its promised lifespan. Pricing per tire starts at $155, which is not bad at all considering how much usage you can get out of them.
Michelin Defender2 -- 840 UTQG
In many respects, the Michelin Defender2 comes out ahead of most tires. The more standard all-season tire compared to the likes of the CrossClimate2, this tire doesn't come with accolades like the three-peak mountain snowflake rating, but it more than makes up for it through exceptional longevity and performance in wet and dry conditions.
The latest version of the Defender2 boasts one of the highest UTQG ratings in the industry, sitting at a very healthy 840. It scores a B in both traction and temperature, but reviews of the tire point to it still delivering solid performance, particularly in wet weather. The Defender2 uses both Michelin's MaxTouch 2.0 technology, which keeps forces evenly distributed across all four tires, and Evertread 2.0, ensuring the tire itself is built with ultra-sturdy rubber
Michelin's confidence in this tire leads to the 80,000-mile warranty as standard. Smaller sizes tend to go for $180 per tire, with the largest coming in at just over $300.
Continental TrueContact Tour 54 -- 840 UTQG
The Defender2 may get better ratings when it comes to maximum longevity, but Continental's flagship tire still manages to match the Michelin for official ratings. Also with an 840 UTQG rating, Continental focuses a little more on performance in trickier conditions than its Michelin rival. The TrueContact Tour 54 is the latest in the lineup, and gets an A rating for both traction and temperature performance.
Continental achieves its standout grip in wet weather and snow in a few different ways. The first is through polymers within the symmetrical tire tread pattern, which goes hand-in-hand with the silane additives. Another core component is the deep sipes throughout the tire to help bite into the tarmac. For overall efficiency, Continental uses EcoPlus technology that saves fuel, increases tread life, and reduces stopping distances in tricky conditions. The TrueContact Tour 54 remains competitive when it comes to warranty at 80,000 miles and can be picked up for as low as $142 from places such as Tire Rack.
Hankook Kinergy PT -- 860 UTQG
Whereas other manufacturers don't primarily focus on all-season tires, the same can't be said for Hankook. The South Korean company has a solid range of all-season/all-weather tires to choose from, but if maximum tread life is a priority, the Kinergy PT currently leads the pack with its tremendous rating of 860 UTQG. It's crucial to note, though, that the 860 rating is not for every Kinergy PT tire; those with the V speed rating see a drop to 800 UTQG, which is still good enough for one of the highest spots on this list.
What is consistent across all the Kinergy PTs, though, is the double A rating for both traction and temperature. Some unique features of Hankook's flagship tire used to increase its longevity include belt edge tape folding, which keeps the belt edge stuck together. Similar to the tech used by Michelin, the Kinergy PTs use ProMileage technology, which evenly distributes driving forces across the tires for durability. We return to the asymmetric tread pattern for this tire as well, further enhancing its performance in variable weather.
As with the UTQG ratings, the warranty varies by speed rating. T and H tires come with a 90,000-mile guarantee, while V-rated options are limited to 75,000 miles. Still, this is once again good enough to keep the Hankook Kinergy PT competitive no matter what. Pricing for the tire ranges from $114 to $302 at Discount Tire.