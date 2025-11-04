These Are Consumer Reports' Top-Ranked Tires For Winter & Snow

Consumer Reports (CR) recently published its review of the Best Winter/Snow Tires, selecting its highest-rated tires providing excellent grip in cold and wintry conditions. CR evaluated tires in seven different categories — winter/snow tires for crossovers and cars, performance winter/snow tires for vehicles with sporting intent, winter tires for SUVs and pickup trucks, all-weather tires for cars and SUVs that can stay on all year, as well as all-season tires and all-terrain tires for pickups and large SUVs. With the exception of the all-weather tire category, the other tires evaluated by CR here are for winter use only, with the downsides of poor performance and increased tread wear if you leave them on your vehicle during the spring and summer.

CR's testing regimen for these winter/snow tires is at its Auto Test Center, located in northern Michigan, where snow traction testing is done. A skating rink located near the Michigan Test Center provides a venue for testing these tires' ability to brake on ice. These tires' performance is based primarily on their abilities under these two conditions, which are the reasons most car buyers seek out winter/snow tires.

Winter/snow tires are designed expressly for wintry conditions, which also makes them unsuitable for non-winter weather. They use aggressive designs that optimize their ability to dig into snowy surfaces, along with special tread compounds that stay soft at low temperatures for better grip in icy conditions. You will love these tires for winter driving, but most don't excel in dry or hot conditions.