Who Owns General Tire And Where Are They Made?

Your car depends on thousands of individual parts and components to keep you moving down the road. Each of those components and pieces of hardware play a role in your vehicle's smooth performance. However, they're not all created equal, and some are far more essential than others. Tires, in particular, are an automotive component that you absolutely cannot go without. They're responsible for allowing your car to maintain traction on various types of terrain, as well as helping with vehicle handling and supporting the car's weight.

While new tires should generally last for around 70,000 miles or three to five years, they don't last forever, and you will have to replace them regularly. Unfortunately, buying a new set of rubber for your car can be expensive, especially if you want to purchase tires from a major brand. There are ways to reduce the amount you have to spend, though, like buying tires from a cheaper brand or from a big-name brand's subsidiary.

If you're planning on buying new tires soon, one of those more affordable names that you may want to investigate is General Tire. General Tire has been around since the early 1900s, when it was founded by William O'Neil and Winfred Fouse in Akron, Ohio. In the century since the company's founding, it has expanded and become a respected name in the industry. Today, General Tire is owned by Continental AG, a German tire manufacturer and one of the top names in the tire industry. As a subsidiary of Continental Tires, General Tire offers relatively high-quality products at lower prices, and it could be a solid brand for you and your needs. If you're interested in learning more about General Tire, including where its products are made, stick around. Here's the scoop.