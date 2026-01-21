Are Continental Tires Better Than Michelin? What Consumer Reports Says

Buying new tires is one of those tasks that vehicle owners tend to dread, if only because there are just so many tire brands to choose from these days. On top of that, a set of new tires from even a low-level budget brand could set you back some serious coin. You can, of course, limit the number of options by focusing your search on some of the more legit tire brands on the market, like Michelin or Continental, but that list can still be pretty intimidating.

Even if you are well-versed in the subject, tire brand and price are just two of the many other deciding factors to account for when you're shopping around to find the best option for both you and your vehicle. Given the rather vast areas of knowledge that can go into the tire arena, it might be wise to also consult reviews from tire pros and real-world customers, as well as consumer ratings sites such as Consumer Reports. According to that trusted ratings faction, if you are looking to purchase new tires in 2026, Michelin and Continental are indeed the best-rated brands available.

Yes, Consumer Reports lists those brands in the #1 and #2 spots on its '26 Best Tire Brands list. Per the numbers, however, Michelin might be the better option, with the brand earning a 72-point rating out of 100 to Continental's 69. While that's a relatively narrow margin, the CR numbers clearly deem Michelin Tires the best you can buy.