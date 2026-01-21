Are Continental Tires Better Than Michelin? What Consumer Reports Says
Buying new tires is one of those tasks that vehicle owners tend to dread, if only because there are just so many tire brands to choose from these days. On top of that, a set of new tires from even a low-level budget brand could set you back some serious coin. You can, of course, limit the number of options by focusing your search on some of the more legit tire brands on the market, like Michelin or Continental, but that list can still be pretty intimidating.
Even if you are well-versed in the subject, tire brand and price are just two of the many other deciding factors to account for when you're shopping around to find the best option for both you and your vehicle. Given the rather vast areas of knowledge that can go into the tire arena, it might be wise to also consult reviews from tire pros and real-world customers, as well as consumer ratings sites such as Consumer Reports. According to that trusted ratings faction, if you are looking to purchase new tires in 2026, Michelin and Continental are indeed the best-rated brands available.
Yes, Consumer Reports lists those brands in the #1 and #2 spots on its '26 Best Tire Brands list. Per the numbers, however, Michelin might be the better option, with the brand earning a 72-point rating out of 100 to Continental's 69. While that's a relatively narrow margin, the CR numbers clearly deem Michelin Tires the best you can buy.
Here's what Consumer Reports says about each tire brand
Consumer Reports ranked Michelin and Continental the best brands in a test group of 30 different manufacturers, including the likes of Goodyear, Hankook, Firestone, and Pirelli, as well as Sumitomo and the Japanese brand's well-known subsidiary, Falken Tires. Each tire was subjected to tests measuring everything from comfort and handling to noise and braking ability, as well as its ability to handle snow, ice, and extreme wet weather.
With Michelin and Continental earning solid ratings from Consumer Reports, it should hardly come as a surprise to learn that they are hardly considered budget-friendly brands, even as both factions do offer cheaper tires that are relatively well-rated. For CR's 2026 Best Tires list, eight different models of Michelin tires were tested, with each earning a recommendation for the site's tire professionals. CR pointed to Michelin's Cross Climate2 as a standout model, noting it's a versatile All-weather tire that provides excellent traction in any season, even as it especially excels in snow.
As for Continental, seven of the brand's tires were rated for the 2026 list, and just like the Michelins that were tested, each earned a recommendation from Consumer Reports' tire experts. While Continentals are sometimes seen as an ideal brand for high-performance sports cars, CR notes that its truck and SUV tires are particularly impressive. The Consumer Reports team even goes on to note that Continental's Terrain Contact H/T and A/T models are currently ranked as its best All-Season and All-Terrain models, respectively. So, that may be worth considering if you're in the market for truck-sized tires.