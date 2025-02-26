How The Bridgestone Turanza Prestige Sets Itself Apart From Other Grand Touring Tires
Bridgestone Americas has announced an all-new grand touring tire today that is available for luxury sedans and crossovers on March 1, 2025. Called the Bridgestone Turanza Prestige, this tire includes upgraded features and technology that help it stand out against other tires in the same market. Bridgestone Turanza Prestige tires are focused on creating a comfortable, safe, responsive, and quiet ride.
"Our all-new flagship tire, Turanza Prestige, is designed to deliver the exceptional ride comfort, quietness, and wear life to the most luxurious sedans and crossovers on the market," said Dale Harrigle, Chief Engineer for consumer replacement tire development at Bridgestone Americas. "The inclusion of our patented PeakLife polymer and ENLITEN technology delivers an uncompromised grand touring experience with our 70,000-mile warranty."
The advanced tire will have 18 available fitments to fit on luxury sedans and crossovers with wheel rims ranging between 17 and 20 inches in diameter. This makes vehicles like the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Audi A7, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and BMW X5 the target consumers.
Bridgestone Turanza Prestige tires offer longer wear life and smoother ride
Bridgestone is no stranger to making specialty tires focused on a specific market. For example, Bridgestone's Blizztrack tires are meant to give your car extra grip on snow-covered roads thanks to their proprietary multicell compound for stopping power even on ice. The Bridgestone RideGuard tires are guaranteed to give you a smoother ride on bumpy terrain, making them one of the best all-season tires. Now, the Turanza Prestige tires aim to prove why Bridgestone is one of the best tire brands of 2025 with a new tire meant to lead the grand touring segment.
The wear life of the Turanza Prestige is one of the main features setting it apart from competitors. According to Bridgestone, Turanza Prestige tires have 13% better wear mileage compared to the Pirelli P7AS Plus 3 tire. The Turanza Prestige also demonstrated 7% better wet braking than this same competitor thanks to Bridgestone's new deep tread pattern — made from a compound featuring the brand's PeakLife polymer — designed to "quickly evacuate water."
Bridgestone's Turanza Prestige tires don't just have an upgraded tread pattern. These tires also have zig-zag grooves, wider center ribs, shoulder sipes, and a reduced tread-block pitch count, the company explained. This is all meant to reduce road vibrations, making rides feel smoother and more comfortable — perfect for a commute in a luxury vehicle. All of this combined ensures that the Turanza Prestige carries on the brand's commitments to ecology, extension, and ease.