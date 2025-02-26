How The Bridgestone Turanza Prestige Sets Itself Apart From Other Grand Touring Tires

Bridgestone Americas has announced an all-new grand touring tire today that is available for luxury sedans and crossovers on March 1, 2025. Called the Bridgestone Turanza Prestige, this tire includes upgraded features and technology that help it stand out against other tires in the same market. Bridgestone Turanza Prestige tires are focused on creating a comfortable, safe, responsive, and quiet ride.

"Our all-new flagship tire, Turanza Prestige, is designed to deliver the exceptional ride comfort, quietness, and wear life to the most luxurious sedans and crossovers on the market," said Dale Harrigle, Chief Engineer for consumer replacement tire development at Bridgestone Americas. "The inclusion of our patented PeakLife polymer and ENLITEN technology delivers an uncompromised grand touring experience with our 70,000-mile warranty."

The advanced tire will have 18 available fitments to fit on luxury sedans and crossovers with wheel rims ranging between 17 and 20 inches in diameter. This makes vehicles like the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Audi A7, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and BMW X5 the target consumers.

