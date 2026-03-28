5 Of The Best Goodyear Tires For SUVs

SUVs are, in theory, designed as rugged machines capable of trailblazing sand dunes, winter slopes, and muddy marshes. Although many SUVs today still hold onto that legacy, the reality is that most people use them like any other car, and that means everything besides off-roading. Moreover, if you live in a climate where snow and ice are novelties, a solid summer tire is likely all you'll ever need. This is where Goodyear earned its keep as one of the best major tire brands out there.

In that sense, it is hard to argue against the Goodyear EfficientGrip 2 (EG2). On TyreReviews, the EG2 enjoys a near-perfect 9.8 out of 10 score, based on six professional tests and 16 owner reviews covering nearly 200,000 miles driven. It is the highest-rated Goodyear tire in TyreReviews' database, tied for first place with the ultra-performance Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6.

The tire also won the "Green Tyre" award in the 2025 Auto Bild EV tire test — finishing third overall (the only Goodyear tire on the test) — largely due to a tread life of 49,050 km (about 30,500 miles), the highest of any tire in that test. The only question here is how serious you're willing to get. If you own a performance SUV and you value dynamics over touring and comfort, maybe the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 is more your style. However, for comfort and quietness, the EG2 takes the cake.