5 Of The Best Goodyear Tires For SUVs
Goodyear has been a household name in the world of tires since 1898. No matter if you own a sports car, a family minivan, or an SUV, Goodyear's tire offering truly has something for everyone. However, with so many options available across Goodyear's SUV and 4x4 catalog, choosing the right tire can feel overwhelming. On top of everything that Goodyear offers, there are also 12 other tire brands owned by Goodyear, each with their own extensive lineup.
This means that choosing the best option for your needs can feel like a Ph.D.-level decision. To narrow it down and help you make the right decision, we looked at five standout Goodyear SUV tires — each built for a different kind of driver and a different kind of environment. The only thing you need to do is figure out your priorities, what type of tire you want, and what your budget looks like. With that in mind, here are five of the best Goodyear tires for SUVs.
Best SUV summer tire – Goodyear EfficientGrip 2 SUV
SUVs are, in theory, designed as rugged machines capable of trailblazing sand dunes, winter slopes, and muddy marshes. Although many SUVs today still hold onto that legacy, the reality is that most people use them like any other car, and that means everything besides off-roading. Moreover, if you live in a climate where snow and ice are novelties, a solid summer tire is likely all you'll ever need. This is where Goodyear earned its keep as one of the best major tire brands out there.
In that sense, it is hard to argue against the Goodyear EfficientGrip 2 (EG2). On TyreReviews, the EG2 enjoys a near-perfect 9.8 out of 10 score, based on six professional tests and 16 owner reviews covering nearly 200,000 miles driven. It is the highest-rated Goodyear tire in TyreReviews' database, tied for first place with the ultra-performance Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6.
The tire also won the "Green Tyre" award in the 2025 Auto Bild EV tire test — finishing third overall (the only Goodyear tire on the test) — largely due to a tread life of 49,050 km (about 30,500 miles), the highest of any tire in that test. The only question here is how serious you're willing to get. If you own a performance SUV and you value dynamics over touring and comfort, maybe the Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6 is more your style. However, for comfort and quietness, the EG2 takes the cake.
Best SUV all-season tire – Goodyear Vector 4Seasons Gen 3 SUV
For SUV owners who want a single set of tires to handle rain, cold, light snow, and dry summer roads without swapping twice a year, the Goodyear Vector 4Seasons Gen 3 SUV (V4S) is one of the best-backed options on the market. The V4S carries a 9.3 out of 10 score on TyreReviews and has built its reputation specifically around wet and cold-weather safety. Keep in mind that these are the exact conditions where many all-seasons disappoint.
The SUV-specific version achieved a final rating of "Good" and finished 3rd in the 2025 Autobild Crossover SUV all-season test, praised for stable handling on both wet and dry surfaces, high aquaplaning safety, and short wet braking distances. The Gen 3 platform was awarded a top "Very Good" rating by ADAC in their 2024 all-season test and confirmed by Austria's ÖAMTC as having excellent wet grip with a grade of 2.28 for wet braking, which was among the best in its class according to an Autodoc independent review summary.
AllTyreReviews also praised the V4S thanks to an overall quality rating of 96.4%, courtesy of 40 different measurements across four independent tests. With over four decades of development, the V4S also carries the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake (3PMSF) symbol for its performance in snowy conditions and is available in tons of sizes. Although an all-season tire cannot be compared to a dedicated winter tire, the V4S is arguably the closest you can get to a winter tire without actually buying one, at least from Goodyear's catalog.
Best SUV off-road tire – Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac RT
If you take off-roading seriously, It's unlikely you need to be educated why dedicated off-road tires matter. We'll just cut to the chase: In Goodyear's catalog, the most prominent off-road SUV tires are the Goodyear Wrangler All‑Terrain Adventure, the hardcore kevlar-reinforced Goodyear Wrangler MT/R, and the trusty Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac RT (DTRT). Out of all of these, the Goodyear DTRT is likely the most coveted one.
A few years ago, Goodyear reported how its Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac won "Off-Road" magazine's Reader's Choice award for five years in a row. Nowadays, the DTRT is the latest iteration from the DuraTrac line, which promises even better performance. According to Tyre Reviews, the DuraTrac RT features DuPont Kevlar technology woven into the tread construction to resist punctures, a three-ply sidewall reinforced with a Durawall compound for cut and abrasion resistance in rough terrain, and a 3PMSF certification confirming severe snow service capability.
It also comes in 42 sizes and is backed by a 50,000-mile treadwear warranty. When we covered five great off-road tires that will get you off-roading in no time, we picked the original DuraTrac from the Goodyear camp. It's also worth noting that, although the original was criticized for being noisy on the road, the new-gen DTRT features resized and smaller lug voids that make the DTRT a whole lot quieter but still as capable as the original.
Best SUV winter tire – Goodyear Ultra Grip Performance 3
When temperatures drop consistently below 45 degrees Fahrenheit and roads turn wet, slushy, or snowy, an all-season tire could very easily prove insufficient. For SUV owners who want Goodyear's best cold-weather option, the UltraGrip Performance 3 is the most tested and consistently recommended choice in the brand's winter lineup. According to ADAC's winter test of the very best winter tires for 2024/25 (as covered by TiresVote), the Goodyear Ultra Grip Performance 3 (P3) earned the top spot.
In 2025, AutoExpress also tested several winter tires to determine which was best, and the Goodyear UltraGrip Performance 3 finished second, just behind the Continental WinterContact TS 870 by a few points. However, the Goodyear P3 won in multiple categories, including snow braking, snow traction, wet braking, straight aquaplaning, and curved aquaplaning — categories many people would deem the most important when it comes to winter tires.
KBB's list of the best winter tires in 2025 included the Goodyear WinterCommand Ultra (WS), and frankly, choosing between these two is indeed difficult. The WS Ultra is more tailored towards strict snow and ice, while the Ultra Grip 3 Performance is the more dynamic offering. In the end, it all depends on what you value more. If it's strict snow and ice traction, it's the WS Ultra. If it's not just snow and ice, the Goodyear P3 is likely a better choice.
Best SUV tire for longevity – Goodyear Assurance MaxLife 2
What if you just want a set of tires that will give you the longest and most carefree experience from the entire Goodyear catalog? In that case, your best bet is likely the Goodyear Assurance MaxLife 2 (ML2). We could go into great detail about why this might be Goodyear's longest-lasting tire, but there's no need — Goodyear itself reports that the ML2 is "Goodyear's longest-lasting tire, backed by an 85,000-mile (136,765 km) limited treadlife warranty."
What we can do is provide a bit more context as to how "the real-world" views such claims, and according to Tires Easy, which analyzed over 2,500 user reviews, approximately 90% of owners praised the tire's long-lasting mileage, with many reporting holding up well for over 70,000 miles. When we were looking for all-season tires with the best treadwear ratings, we had to include the ML2 because both real‑world reviews and official data confirm its high mileage capability. There are even owners out there who managed to stretch these up to 100,000 miles before replacing them.
One criticism of the ML2 is that this tire is not the best in wet traction, especially as they accumulate miles. On the other hand, the ML2 is widely praised for dry traction, comfort, and quietness.
How we made our list
With such a large catalog and rich history, it can be difficult to single out five Goodyear tire models that offer SUV drivers the very best experience. To do so, we reviewed dozens of tests and assessments, including those carried out by TyreReviews, AutoExpress, KBB, TiresVote, AllTyreReviews, AutoBild, Autodoc, and many more. We also explored owner forums, expert reviews, product impressions, marketing materials, warranty coverage, and long-term impressions, building on the work of previous writers on similar topics.
After going far and wide to find credible and defensible information supporting why these tires deserve praise, it's important to stress that not everyone's experience will match. Individual experiences vary, and many factors ultimately affect whether a tire will suit your needs. Even so, that was not the goal of this article. Instead, we set out to highlight the best Goodyear tires for SUV drivers in most environments, and we believe these tires are some of the very best the company has to offer.