Are Pirelli Tires Better Than Michelin? What Consumer Reports Data Says

Michelin has the definitive upper hand in the tire game, at least in Consumer Reports' estimation. The brand's report card praises the overall performance of its tire lineup, with products like the Michelin CrossClimate 2 and Pilot Sport All-Season 4 — two of the best-performing tires to consider for 2026, according to CR — standing out as genuinely top-tier tires. Michelin's Defender2 is also a compelling option, and the brand looks to offer a lot in return for the extra expenditure they demand.

Continental and Vredestein made up the rest of CR's top three. Continental's TerrainContact A/T and H/T are notable highlights from its lineup, although the brand overall is apparently let down by a bit of inconsistency in its lineup. Vredestein, on the other hand, didn't have any particularly outstanding products, but offered a lot of consistency throughout in 2025.

While Pirelli may not have done well in CR's evaluation, there is something of a silver lining: J.D. Power's U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study for 2025 puts Pirelli in third place amongst luxury tire brands, with 801 points out of 1,000. It's a solid performance and ahead of Continental, Hankook, and Bridgestone — if, admittedly, only slightly above the segment average. Goodyear and Michelin placed first and second with 821 and 814 points, respectively. Pirelli didn't do as well in the performance tire category, though, its 759 points well behind Michelin's 818.