Who Makes Dextero Tires And Where Are They Built?

When shopping for tires, it's understandable if you gravitate toward the best-selling tire brands available at Walmart. From Michelin to Bridgestone and the three tire brands manufactured in America, Walmart has it all. But there's a lesser-known brand of tires that is also considered a good option for car owners seeking quality, yet budget-friendly tire products: Dextero Tires. It may not be quite on par with the biggest names, but it's among the many brands offering durable and affordable tires produced by a global supplier.

Founded in 2011 in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Dextero is a company that specializes in all-season and all-terrain tires. It is owned by Giti Tire, which manufactures and distributes Dextero products. Giti boasts a lengthy history of tire production that started in 1951. The company operates in more than 130 countries, and its tire manufacturing prowess has helped it become an OE supplier to major automakers such as Volkswagen, General Motors, Renault, Peugeot, Honda, Fiat, to name a few.

As a smaller brand, Dextero benefits from the production technology, resources, and R&D efforts of its parent company. As such, you can expect the same quality as Giti's tires when you buy any of Dextero's tire products, which are exclusively sold at Walmart. It is worth noting that most of Dextero's stateside offerings are manufactured locally within the U.S., giving the brand an edge over globally-sourced rivals when it comes to accessibility.