Who Makes Dextero Tires And Where Are They Built?
When shopping for tires, it's understandable if you gravitate toward the best-selling tire brands available at Walmart. From Michelin to Bridgestone and the three tire brands manufactured in America, Walmart has it all. But there's a lesser-known brand of tires that is also considered a good option for car owners seeking quality, yet budget-friendly tire products: Dextero Tires. It may not be quite on par with the biggest names, but it's among the many brands offering durable and affordable tires produced by a global supplier.
Founded in 2011 in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Dextero is a company that specializes in all-season and all-terrain tires. It is owned by Giti Tire, which manufactures and distributes Dextero products. Giti boasts a lengthy history of tire production that started in 1951. The company operates in more than 130 countries, and its tire manufacturing prowess has helped it become an OE supplier to major automakers such as Volkswagen, General Motors, Renault, Peugeot, Honda, Fiat, to name a few.
As a smaller brand, Dextero benefits from the production technology, resources, and R&D efforts of its parent company. As such, you can expect the same quality as Giti's tires when you buy any of Dextero's tire products, which are exclusively sold at Walmart. It is worth noting that most of Dextero's stateside offerings are manufactured locally within the U.S., giving the brand an edge over globally-sourced rivals when it comes to accessibility.
Giti has facilites all across the globe
Like Michelin tires, which are mostly made in South Carolina, Dextero manufactures most of its tires in the Palmetto State. Giti Tire only has one tire production facility in the U.S., and it is located in Chester County, South Carolina. Since opening in 2017, the plant has served as Giti's major production arm for the North American market. The South Carolina facility doesn't just handle manufacturing; it also houses the company's research and development center, where it continuously develops new technologies for new tire designs tailored for local road and weather conditions.
While Giti Tire has a total of five manufacturing plants worldwide, most of the Dextero tires sold through Walmart — the all-season Dextero Touring DTR1 and DHT2 and the all-terrain DAT1 – are made in its U.S. facility. A fraction possibly comes from its operational facilities and production lines in other countries, including one located in Indonesia and three in China. Having a local manufacturing presence in the U.S. has a big advantage for Dextero, as it can improve supply chain efficiency and meet the specific performance demands of American drivers with haste and ease. More than anything, it helps keep pricing down for its main market.