Michelin CrossClimate 2 Vs Goodyear WeatherReady 2: How Do The Two Tires Compare?

Getting the right set of tires for your vehicle is crucial for a safe, quiet, and smooth ride. For tackling all kinds of weather and road conditions, digging through the best all-season tires on the market is in your best interest before settling on your next set. Two notable all-season tires from tenured, reliable brands are the Michelin CrossClimate 2 and the Goodyear WeatherReady 2. While they do overlap in some areas, like the fact that they're both all-season tires with V-shaped treads and 60,000 mile warranties that start at well over $100 each, make no mistake; these tires aren't exactly the same.

These specific Michelin and Goodyear tires deviate in a few key areas. The CrossClimate 2s claim to be the longer-lasting of the two tires, providing around 23,000 more miles of drive time than the WeatherReady 2s. Thermal Adaptive Tread is included as well to prevent the tire from becoming brittle when faced with cold roads and low temperatures. Meanwhile, Goodyear's tires are advertised as including a built-in Wear Gauge to track tread depth, AquaTred technology for improved traction in wet and slushy road conditions, and Evolving Traction Grooves to maintain tire grip on the road throughout the tire's lifespan.

While this is all well and good, the big question is how do these tires actually compare when in use? Here's what testing has shown about the CrossClimate 2 and the WeatherReady 2 when put through the same conditions.