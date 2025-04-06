How Much Should One Used Tire Cost On Average & Should You Buy A Single Or Two At A Time?

Buying just one used tire can seem like the cheapest option, especially if it's an emergency fix. However, that decision hinges on the condition of your existing tires: If your current set still has 70% or more tread remaining, and you can find a used tire that matches in brand, model, and tread depth, replacing just one can be acceptable — especially on two-wheel-drive vehicles.

For all-wheel drive vehicles, replacing one tire is even riskier. AWD systems are sensitive to differences in tire circumference; even small mismatches can cause drivetrain strain or damage over time. In those cases, all four tires often need to be replaced to maintain proper function.

However, replacing a matching pair is the next best choice when money is tight and four tires aren't feasible. This makes the most sense when both front tires are significantly more worn out than the rear ones (which is normally the case, even if you routinely rotate them), or when all four tires have more than 40-50% wear.

That said, mixing tread depth across axles even slightly can throw off your car's balance in corners or under braking. A mismatched grip between front and rear tires increases the risk of fishtailing, where the rear end loses traction and swings out, especially in rain or on slick roads. That's why multiple experts recommend placing the newer or better tires on the rear axle, regardless of whether your car is front or rear-wheel drive.

If you're only replacing one or two tires, ensure their tread depth closely matches the remaining ones. The closer the match, the better your car's handling and balance will be, and the less stress you'll put on your drivetrain.