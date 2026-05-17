The 15 Best Mac Apps That Will Improve Your Apple Experience In 2026

There are two window-management features that we macOS users have been desperate for that Windows users already have: window previews on the dock, and when Cmd+Tabbing through apps. DockDoor adds both. Finally, you can hover over, say, your browser and see small previews of all the open windows rather than having to press Ctrl+Up Arrow for Mission Control. It's even better than that since Mission Control only shows open windows, not minimized or hidden ones.

Further, DockDoor incorporates a Cmd+Tab switcher with the same live previews, a cut above macOS's disappointing Cmd+Tab app switcher. And the app looks beautiful while doing so. There's a ton of customization under the hood for tweaking those preview windows if they're too big, have too many buttons, or pop up too fast. DockDoor also adds some other things that have been missing from macOS, like media controls in the dock, the option to hover over the Calendar to see events, trackpad gestures, quick quit options, and much more.

My only complaint while using DockDoor is that it's hard to find the right timing for how quickly the window previews appear. If you leave it at the default setting, they pop up annoyingly quickly. Perhaps this is why Apple hasn't included window previews yet, since it's still perhaps testing how to make the feature non-disruptive. But hey, DockDoor is 100% free, open source, and does what it advertises very well.