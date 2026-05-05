5 MacBook System Settings You Might Not Know You Can Change

MacBooks get impressive battery life, but they are not immune to the realities of the lithium-ion battery inside, particularly the potential degradation that may result when leaving your MacBook connected to its charger for long periods of time at 100% battery. macOS does support optimized battery charging by default, but in my personal experience, it's only reliable with a rigid schedule. Luckily, macOS 26.4 introduced the same charge limiter setting as we've seen in iPhones and iPads.

Open Settings, go to Battery, look for the info icon beside "Charging" and click on it. Here you'll see a slider that lets you drop the Charge Limit from 100% to as low as 80%. If your MacBook spends the vast majority of its life plugged in at a desktop, then we'd recommend keeping it at 80%. If ever you need the full 100%, all you have to do is click on the battery icon in the menu bar and hit "Charge to Full Now." If your MacBook ventures out into the wild more often than that, a 90% charge limit could still be doable. 10% isn't much to sacrifice, not when Macs are all-day devices.

For 99% of people, this setting is enough. For the other 1%, an app like AlDente is a great tool. It has more customizable battery settings if you are really gung-ho about making your MacBook last as long as possible, including goodies like heat protection and automatic battery calibration.