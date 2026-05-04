5 Game-Changing Apple Products Released While Tim Cook Was CEO

It's crazy to think the AirPods are already a decade old. They were released in 2016 to replace the EarPods and created a storm of controversy at the time. People lambasted them for every possible reason: their (at the time) curious shape, their price tag, seemingly poor battery life, and the fact that they looked like they were begging to fall out and get lost forever. But if that was bad, the coinciding announcement of the iPhone 7 added fuel to the flame for being the first flagship in the industry to ship without a headphone jack. The prevailing theory? Apple wanted to force you to buy its AirPods, a pretty fair assumption since its justifications for doing so were thin and weak. Apple's competitors took note, and now, smartphones with headphone jacks are fairly uncommon.

It was a painful transition, and initially the 2016 AirPods weren't amazing, but now? The AirPods Pro 3 are some of the best wireless earbuds out there, bar none. They sell millions upon millions of units and earn Apple billions of dollars on their own. Walk down a city street and you'll see them everywhere. Anecdotally, they have phenomenal noise cancellation and sound quality for non-audiophile gear.

It also seems many people now recognize that Apple's decision wasn't purely about greed — though that likely played a part. Bluetooth as a standard has evolved substantially, as has the battery life of many earbuds. The convenient on-demand noise cancellation makes loud, distracting environments much more bearable, and transparency mode allows you to be situationally aware when it's required. Smartphone manufacturers could absolutely add 3.5mm jacks to their phones — and they should — but it's hard to argue that AirPods didn't push the envelope for Bluetooth audio.