Tim Cook Is Stepping Down As Apple CEO, But He's Not Leaving

Apple's Tim Cook is stepping down as chief executive officer, and will be replaced by John Ternus, currently senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, the Cupertino company announced today. Cook will step into a new role as executive chairman of Apple's board of directors on September 1st, 2026. It'll bring to an end fifteen years of Cook as Apple CEO, a position he took after Steve Jobs' resignation.

It proved to be a controversial — though lucrative — period. Apple's massive growth, during similar boom periods across the technology industry, saw the iPhone-maker double revenue and profit.

Cook also became known for a less intense management style than Jobs, though the products Apple released while he has been at the helm have not been universally successful. Although the Apple Watch and AirPods have undoubtedly helped shape the company's fortunes, other — more ambitious — projects like Apple Vision Pro are yet to pay off in the same way.