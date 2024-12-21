The 8 Best Looking Apple Computers Ever Designed

In the late 1970s, two Steves founded Apple Computer, Inc, with operations starting out in Steve Jobs' garage. With him was Steve Wozniak, and the two would go on to revolutionize not just the computer industry, but the entire technology sector on a global scale.

While the company had its ups and downs, the foundations laid by Wozniak and Jobs in the '70s — and all of the smart decisions both of them made along the way — have led to Apple becoming a trillion dollar company today. These days, Apple covers multiple facets of tech, including smartphones, audio, VR headsets, and of course, computers.

The Macintosh, nowadays known as the Mac, has been Apple's line of computers that served as direct competition to Windows-powered computers. Macs have always distinguished themselves as being computers for the higher end, and their designs almost always reflected that. Here are the best looking computers that Apple ever designed.