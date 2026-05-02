12 New SUVs Coming Out In 2026 We're Most Excited About

It's that time again: A new crop of SUVs is making its way to showrooms and roads across the country. Unsurprisingly, many new SUVs that are being introduced in 2026 are all-electric models, which is to be expected with the recent electrification push we've been seeing. There are a slew of unique models that are releasing for this year, all of them completely new, with the vast majority coming with electric powertrains.

From legacy brands like Jeep and Cadillac to upstart brands like Rivian and Zeekr, many manufacturers are looking to ride the SUV wave. Clearly, all of them think EVs are the way to go. One silver lining in this situation that we can make out is with respect to the design. In past years, many models only really got minor facelifts, and everything was seemingly a crossover. With the SUVs on this list though, not a single one is lacking in the looks department, though the utility of some of the design choices remains questionable; we'll get to that later.

We'd also like to note that, unlike prior years, 2026 is shaping up to be quite the dream for SUV consumers who are looking for a completely new ride. We're getting choices across price ranges, sizes, and features, and the EV SUV segment seems to have matured considerably quickly. Readers are requested to note that some of these models have not been a confirmed launch for the U.S. market, but are expecting a 2026 launch in other countries.