12 New SUVs Coming Out In 2026 We're Most Excited About
It's that time again: A new crop of SUVs is making its way to showrooms and roads across the country. Unsurprisingly, many new SUVs that are being introduced in 2026 are all-electric models, which is to be expected with the recent electrification push we've been seeing. There are a slew of unique models that are releasing for this year, all of them completely new, with the vast majority coming with electric powertrains.
From legacy brands like Jeep and Cadillac to upstart brands like Rivian and Zeekr, many manufacturers are looking to ride the SUV wave. Clearly, all of them think EVs are the way to go. One silver lining in this situation that we can make out is with respect to the design. In past years, many models only really got minor facelifts, and everything was seemingly a crossover. With the SUVs on this list though, not a single one is lacking in the looks department, though the utility of some of the design choices remains questionable; we'll get to that later.
We'd also like to note that, unlike prior years, 2026 is shaping up to be quite the dream for SUV consumers who are looking for a completely new ride. We're getting choices across price ranges, sizes, and features, and the EV SUV segment seems to have matured considerably quickly. Readers are requested to note that some of these models have not been a confirmed launch for the U.S. market, but are expecting a 2026 launch in other countries.
Cadillac Vistiq
First up we have the Vistiq, which very clearly takes design inspiration from the flagship Cadillac Escalade. Speaking of that luxury SUV, longtime fans of the Cadillac brand would know that it's also available as an EV in the form of the Escalade IQ. The biggest difference between the two models has to be the price, with the Escalade IQ currently going for $127,405 ($2,895 destination), while the Vistiq comes in at $77,395, plus $1,995 for freight — which is relatively a bargain. Given that the Vistiq is also a three-row, full-size, full-price, premium SUV that happens to be all-electric, it's unclear which market Cadillac is targeting with this model.
We can't answer that; however, what we can tell you is that the Vistiq comes loaded, even in lower trims. To start with, it includes a massive 33-inch infotainment screen, super-premium AKG sound system, fully panoramic sunroof (not the half-baked moonroof kind), and adaptive cruise control as standard across the board. However, with all that tech goodness did come GM's usual unwelcome lack of buttons, as we noted in our hands-on review of the 2026 Vistiq earlier this year. The two electric motors in the Vistiq put out a total of 615 hp, which results in a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds and a range of 300-plus miles per charge, courtesy the 102 kWh battery pack. Cargo capacity stands at 15 cubic feet with the last row up, and 43 cubic feet with it down.
Rivian R2
One of the most anticipated launches of the year has got to be the Rivian R2, which is a smaller version of the also-recently-introduced Rivian R1S. As a reminder, the S and T designations behind Rivian models indicate that the vehicle is an SUV or a truck, respectively. There's no confirmation yet whether the R2 will be available as a pickup, like its larger Rivian R1 sibling is.
Coming to the R2, there's a lot to like about it. And after all that there's the price, which is not outrageous for the performance, as many upmarket EVs can be. With a base MSRP of $48,490, the Rivian R2 lands among competitors like the Tesla Model Y and Lucid Cosmos, among others. To that MSRP, an unannounced-as-of-writing destination freight charge will be added on.
In terms of power, it'll be delivered via a lone electric motor with a total output of 350 hp on the base model. The power output can be as high as 656 hp, depending on the trim level; at first blush that seems high, but it pales in comparison to the 1,025 hp available on the top trims of the Rivian R1S. Additionally, the R2 only offers two rows of seating for five passengers, and a cheaper base model will arrive in 2027, says the company.
Jeep Recon
We can confidently say that the Jeep Recon has been long expected, but not awaited. After all, if someone wanted a hulking, off-road focused, elevated two-row SUV that was all electric, they'd probably opt for the GMC Hummer EV. However, when it comes to price, the Jeep Recon wins clear; it is shipping (as of early 2026) with a base MSRP of $65,000, and that's without factoring in the destination fee of $1,995. Compared to the $97,200 base MSRP ($2,495 destination) of the Hummer EV, that's relatively a bargain.
Power for the Recon comes from two electric motors that output a total of 650 hp, and total range for the vehicle is slated to be 230 miles per charge. With a cargo space of 30.3 cubic feet with the second row of seats up and 65.9 cubic feet with them down, it's a fairly spacious ride. People do compare the Jeep Recon to the Ford Bronco EV version (called the "Bronco New Energy"), but only the Recon remains available Stateside for now. And when we say that the Jeep Recon is off-road focused, we mean it. You get all the expected stuff — high ground clearance, brilliant approach and departure angles — but you also get Jeep's "Trail Rated" badge, meaning it's good at things like water fording and maneuverability.
Genesis GV90
This next SUV, the GV90 from Genesis, is the largest Korean vehicle on our list; it certainly lives up to expectations. It will most likely feature twin electric motors providing a total power output of around 400 hp on the lower end, which means the real world range will likely be in the low-300s — though this is speculation on our part. The cabin inside likely offers space for up to seven passengers across three rows of seating, and the design language is largely consistent with Genesis' current lineup.
The GV90 will almost certainly be the largest SUV on offer from the brand, at least for the coming future, and would have been a sick design in an ICE model. For the uninitiated, Genesis is actually the luxury arm of Korean automaker Hyundai, just as Lexus is to Toyota and Infiniti is to Nissan. It's important to note that all of these specifications remain unconfirmed by Genesis, though certain production models were spotted recently being transported with a four-seat VIP-cabin layout. We don't have details on pricing, but it'll likely be in the premium segment, competing with Acura, Infiniti, and Lexus.
Toyota C-HR EV
If the C-HR nameplate seems vaguely familiar to you, that's because it is. It was a model introduced by Toyota for 2017. The C-HR was then discontinued in 2022, marking a production life of about half a decade. In 2026 the C-HR returns, but as an all-electric version with no combustion options available — a stark contrast to the previous C-HR generation, which was all-ICE. This current model, at least in the 2026 launch version, will feature a 75 kWh battery, dual electric motors that make 338 hp in total, and will be good for around 280 miles of range, according to Toyota.
At 178 inches long, it's quite similar in size to the Toyota RAV4, the brand's bestselling crossover SUV. With two rows of seating and a capacity of five passengers inside, the C-HR EV is a good daily runabout for most people who don't need extreme range and who have access to a charger at the office or at home. Its dual motors give the SUV all-wheel drive across the board, along with 25 cubic feet of cargo capacity. Pricing for the new 2026 Toyota C-HR EV is estimated to be about $37,500 as base MSRP, and a destination charge will be added on top as well. While we don't know the destination freight charge yet, the RAV4 carries one of $1,450, so it's fair to assume that's the range.
Subaru Uncharted
At a similar price point to the Toyota C-HR EV that we just looked at above is another five-seater crossover e-SUV in the form of the Subaru Uncharted. It is 178 inches long, and, as mentioned, has space for five passengers across two rows of seating. As with all EVs, acceleration times are blisteringly fast, with even the base model getting a standing to 60 mph time of just 4.3 seconds. For power, the entry-level Subaru makes use of a generously sized 67 kWh battery cell system that sends power to the front wheels and gives the car a range of about 300 miles courtesy a power output figure of 221 hp, claimed by Subaru. Higher trims add a 338 hp rear motor and enables AWD.
In terms of price, the Uncharted comes in with a base MSRP of $34,995, along with a destination charge amounting to $1,450. Its design might not be show-stopping, but it isn't exactly horrible either. It does feature a rather odd hatchback-esque trunk, giving it the overall silhouette of a Peugeot 3008, but we'll let it slide. Additionally, at 221 hp, the single motor version might feel underpowered, but the dual-motor trims, while adding power, are expected to drop the range considerably, so that's a tradeoff worth considering.
Kia EV3
Next up, we have one of the smallest crossover SUVs on our list, which comes to us in the form of the Kia EV3. Power for the base trim level of the EV3 comes from a lone e-motor, and the powertrain as a whole ends up drawing from a 58 kWh battery system. Altogether, the best range figure for the EV3 is supposed to be around 220 miles per charge, though we find that calculation a bit optimistic — with perfect temperatures and a very light driver, maybe.
We'd also like to give our readers a bit of a disclaimer here; the Kia EV3 has already had its launch event, i.e., public unveiling, in April of 2026. However, Kia says that the EV3 is a 2027 model, so, we can infer that deliveries are due to begin in late 2026 as is common in the industry. Though this is the norm, it isn't guaranteed.
Kia says the vehicle is supposed to "make electric mobility affordable" — and the price certainly backs that up. With an assumed base MSRP of about $35,000 along with an unknown destination fee, the 2026 EV3 is fairly competitive on price, compared to some other models we've covered so far. It seems that as time goes by and the segment matures even more, we might even see the erasure of premiums for EVs down the line.
Range Rover EV
The auto industry has known for a while that Range Rover — a sub-brand of the Indian Tata Group-owned Land Rover — is making an EV. It has been seen testing in snowy regions, as well as on the racetrack for some reason; what we didn't know is when exactly it's releasing. The evidence that we have at the moment seems to suggest that the Land Rover Range Rover EV (there's a mouthful) will be released as a 2027 model.
And, as per common practice in the industry, deliveries should then begin at the end of 2026 — however, none of this is confirmed from Land Rover. From what we've seen of the test mule (industry speak for the prototype car that does road tests), the dimensions are very similar to ICE Range Rovers. As such, expect the EV to also be available in the same trims and seating layouts; five or seven seats, respectively, with a long wheelbase version.
Power-wise, the e-Range Rovers are supposed to have at least the same oomph as the gas versions, according to several reports. The Range EV is supposed to have two electric motors making 542 hp from a 117 kWh battery giving it around 300-ish miles of range — though production models could get different specs.
Kia EV5 (South Korea and China)
And with the Range Rover Electric that we just covered, we come to the end of the models that we expect to make a debut here in the U.S. in 2026. These next models, starting with the Kia EV5, are confirmed productions, but in other countries. The EV5 for 2026, pictured above in a presale image, will start with deliveries in China as well as Kia's home turf of South Korea, with no indication that the SUV will ever make its way Stateside.
The Chinese variant EV5 makes less than half the power of the Range, coming at 215 hp from a single FWD motor in the bottom-rung specification, and also ships with about half the battery capacity, which clocks in at 64 kWh. However, the estimated range is slightly better, with a calculated driving distance of 329 miles per full charge. The EV5 will also be available in a long-range version that will push range to almost 450 miles, and a dual-motor long-range setup that boosts hp to north of 300 but kills the range to just above 400 miles. The Korean market is slated to get similarly-specced trim levels as well.
It's worth noting that all of these range figures are synthetic at the time of writing and real-world range would probably be significantly less, as with most EVs. In the UK, the EV5 for 2026 had an MSRP of 39,345 GBP, or $53,072 in early 2026 — which is pretty tempting price point should it make its way over to America.
Zeekr 7x (China and Middle East)
China has, at this point, a history of making vehicles that are cheaper than Teslas but just as futuristic. The 7x from Zeekr, a well-known Chinese automaker, is one such example. This vehicle made its debut in Dubai in the UAE towards the end of 2025 as a 2026 model. There are three distinct flavors available, which are a rear-wheel drive base model, an extended-range RWD variant, and the top of the range AWD performance extended-range model.
The base spec gets a 75 kWh battery that gives the car approximately 298 miles (480 km) of driving range, while the two higher trims get a 33% larger battery (100 kWh) with significantly better range. The smaller 75 kWh battery is supposed to go from 10% to 80% battery capacity in just over 10 minutes, while the larger one takes 15 minutes for the same result — however, this does require a special charging setup.
In Dubai, the Zeekr 7x base model comes in at 169,900 AED, which equates to approximately $46,300 at the time of writing in early 2026. The two higher trims come in at 189,900 and 209,900 AED for the RWD long-range and the AWD performance trims, equal to about $51,800 and $57,200, respectively.
Skoda Epiq (Europe)
Skoda is one of the many car brands owned by the Volkswagen group alongside Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Bugatti. The Epiq — spelled with a Q at the end — is the latest offering from Skoda, and is a rather small crossover SUV.
Power options on the Epiq are all electric in nature, which means that it's actually a direct competitor to the Volkswagen ID-series SUV. It's a classic VW move, using one of its premium brands to make a slightly more "upmarket" version of a basic car — we see this with the Audi Q5 and the Volkswagen Tiguan, the Audi Q7 and the Volkswagen Touareg, and other such examples.
The base model Epiq will likely ship with a lone e-motor that drives the front wheels while drawing power from a 38 kWh battery pack. This setup is supposed to give the 2026 Skoda Epiq a total driving range of about 264 miles, which isn't bad at all. In Europe, the Epiq should cost around 25,000 Euro, which works out to about $29,000 at early 2026 exchange rates. That's probably a mind-boggling price to us over here in the U.S., since we can only dream of getting an EV SUV in that price range. Also, we've noticed that Skoda's new naming conventions seem to be fitting all their electric cars starting with an E, as confirmed models include the Elroq and Enyaq.
Mazda EZ-60 EV (China)
Last up, we have the Mazda EZ-60 EV, which is launching as a 2026 model for the Chinese market as a joint venture with local Chinese auto giant Changan. Many people do not realize that China actually pushed the U.S. out of the top spot in 2024 to become the largest electric vehicle market in the entire world with approximately 11 million EVs sold in the country in that year. As such, it's no surprise that more and more brands are choosing to launch their new EVs in the country — Mazda is clearly following that trend with their new EZ-60 series. It seems to be directly gunning for the Tesla Model Y, at least in terms of looks.
There are going to be two distinct lines of the EZ-60 EV sold, which are a range-extended hybrid model and a pure e-motor line. Each will be offered in three trims, with the base model EV starting at the equivalent of about $19,600 as of April 2026. The battery system in the 2026 EZ-60 EV is just shy of 78 kWh, and feeds into a single e-motor making 254 hp that drives the rear wheels. All of that put together gives the base model EZ-60 an impressive range of 373 miles (600 km), and all for under $20,000 — something we'll likely never see here in the States.