What Is The Best-Selling 2025 Toyota SUV In The US?

Toyota currently sports a remarkably comprehensive and diverse offering of SUVs, with models like the recently revised 4Runner catering to adventurous types, while models such as the Grand Highlander and Sequoia cater to families. However, the best-selling Toyota SUV of 2025 is actually the RAV4, with over 120,000 sales already secured during the first quarter of this year.

Arguably, the main reason why Toyota's RAV4 performs so well in terms of sales is because of its impressive value and versatility. Regardless of whether buyers seek out an off-road-oriented model, an efficient hybrid model, or a well-equipped daily driver, there is a RAV4 grade for everyone. This year is no fluke either, as the RAV4 frequently tops the charts as the best-selling SUV year after year, out-selling virtually everything apart from the big three full-size pickup trucks. In fact, between the years 2010 and 2019, the Toyota RAV4 ranked as the ninth best-selling vehicle in America, with a total of 2,911,339 units shifted. Only Honda's CR-V sold better in the SUV segment across this time, but the tables have since turned, as Toyota's fifth-gen RAV4 now regularly outsells the rival Honda.

What's especially impressive about this feat is that the Toyota RAV4 is nothing new. This current generation debuted in 2018 as a 2019 model year, and even after six years in continuous production with only minor updates to freshen the model up, it's remarkable to see the SUV still dominating the market.