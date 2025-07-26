What Is The Best-Selling 2025 Toyota SUV In The US?
Toyota currently sports a remarkably comprehensive and diverse offering of SUVs, with models like the recently revised 4Runner catering to adventurous types, while models such as the Grand Highlander and Sequoia cater to families. However, the best-selling Toyota SUV of 2025 is actually the RAV4, with over 120,000 sales already secured during the first quarter of this year.
Arguably, the main reason why Toyota's RAV4 performs so well in terms of sales is because of its impressive value and versatility. Regardless of whether buyers seek out an off-road-oriented model, an efficient hybrid model, or a well-equipped daily driver, there is a RAV4 grade for everyone. This year is no fluke either, as the RAV4 frequently tops the charts as the best-selling SUV year after year, out-selling virtually everything apart from the big three full-size pickup trucks. In fact, between the years 2010 and 2019, the Toyota RAV4 ranked as the ninth best-selling vehicle in America, with a total of 2,911,339 units shifted. Only Honda's CR-V sold better in the SUV segment across this time, but the tables have since turned, as Toyota's fifth-gen RAV4 now regularly outsells the rival Honda.
What's especially impressive about this feat is that the Toyota RAV4 is nothing new. This current generation debuted in 2018 as a 2019 model year, and even after six years in continuous production with only minor updates to freshen the model up, it's remarkable to see the SUV still dominating the market.
Toyota has a new RAV4 in the works
It's about time, then, that Toyota gives us a new RAV4. After all, while the current-gen has certainly impressed with great sales over the last six years, it's inevitable that sales will drop off at some point if the automaker doesn't refresh it. No need to fear, because that's exactly what Toyota has done — confirmed the release of an all-new 2026 Toyota RAV4.
Much like the affordable Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE we reviewed just last year, the new model will also make use of electrified powertrains. Exclusively, in fact, which means now is your last chance to secure a solely gas-powered model. Toyota hasn't merely carried the current powertrains over, either, as the up-and-coming model sports an increase in output for both conventional and plug-in hybrid grades. Specifically, the RAV4 Hybrid will produce 236 horsepower, while the RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid will boast 320 horsepower, making it the most powerful RAV4 to date, eclipsing the current plug-in model's output by 18 horsepower.
In addition to extra grunt, and of course a complete redesign, Toyota has already confirmed the arrival of an entirely new trim — the GR SPORT. As fans of the brand will be able to assume, the GR SPORT will boast aggressive bodywork, akin to that of other GR-branded models in the line-up. Toyota will surely be doing everything in their power to ensure the new model follows in the footsteps of previous iterations, snatching sales records year after year.