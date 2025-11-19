The Electric Jeep Recon Is Going Where The Bronco New Energy EV Won't

Jeep has just introduced its all-new, all-electric off-roader: the Recon. With potential real-deal off-road capability, an open-air approach to motoring, and all the classic Jeep styling cues you expect, the new Recon could dominate a relatively small segment amongst EVs. And for the time being, it might have the market cornered.

Not too long ago, Ford announced a new model: the Bronco New Energy EV. An all-electric SUV that shares much of its styling and exterior vibe with the standard Bronco. With the success of the standard Bronco, an all-electric model with off-road chops seemed like a perfect fit for the United States. But alas, the Bronco New Energy is only available in China (for now). There are only a few off-road worthy EV SUVs currently for sale, none of which offer quite the same rugged image as the Wrangler or the Bronco. And if this new Recon can capture some of the Wrangler market, it might be a big success.