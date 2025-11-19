The Electric Jeep Recon Is Going Where The Bronco New Energy EV Won't
Jeep has just introduced its all-new, all-electric off-roader: the Recon. With potential real-deal off-road capability, an open-air approach to motoring, and all the classic Jeep styling cues you expect, the new Recon could dominate a relatively small segment amongst EVs. And for the time being, it might have the market cornered.
Not too long ago, Ford announced a new model: the Bronco New Energy EV. An all-electric SUV that shares much of its styling and exterior vibe with the standard Bronco. With the success of the standard Bronco, an all-electric model with off-road chops seemed like a perfect fit for the United States. But alas, the Bronco New Energy is only available in China (for now). There are only a few off-road worthy EV SUVs currently for sale, none of which offer quite the same rugged image as the Wrangler or the Bronco. And if this new Recon can capture some of the Wrangler market, it might be a big success.
Power, acceleration, range, and capability
Here are the basics for the new Recon SUV: it uses a 400-volt 100.5 kWh battery and according to Jeep, it produces 650 horsepower and 620 lb-ft of torque, which is enough to rocket it from zero-to-60 mph in 3.6 seconds. That's no small feat considering the Recon's claimed curb weight of 6,112 pounds.
Estimated range for the Recon is a bit disappointing for such a large vehicle, at just 250 miles between charges. An even bigger disappointment is that the Moab trim that will go on sale first has an estimated range of just 230 miles. The Wagoneer S, which the Recon shares a platform with, beats it on range by offering as much as 294 miles on a single charge. Towing for the Recon tops out at 3,300 pounds, which is respectable for an EV SUV, though not particularly impressive. And while the well-equipped Moab model they're launching with will likely cost more, Jeep says the Recon will have a starting price of $66,995 (including $1,995 destination fee).
What about off-roading?
Jeep has positioned the Recon as a more-than-competent off-roader, and they've done so by making sure to include all the requisite hardware and software. The Recon is "Trail Rated" by Jeep for extra off-road capability, which means it passes Jeep's tests for traction in slippery situations, water fording, maneuverability, articulation, and ground clearance. Providing the grip on Recon Moab models are 33-inch Nexen Roadian ATX tires, which combine with the hefty suspension to offer 9.1 inches of ground clearance.
Naturally, a full-size spare hanging off the tailgate is part of the package not just for aesthetics, but in case you get a puncture off-roading and need a replacement. An approach angle of 33.8 degrees and a departure angle of 33.1 degrees should be enough to keep the Recon from scraping on most rocky surfaces. Underneath, the Recon's battery pack is protected by high-strength steel underbody panels (skid plates). Jeep's Selec-Terrain traction control system is equipped to the Recon mode as well, with Auto, Sport, Snow, and Sand modes to manage traction, and an extra Rock mode for the Moab model.
Where it fits in the lineup and what it's up against
The Recon isn't an electric Wrangler, it's too big for that. Like the sleek and upscale Wagoneer S, the Recon is built on the STLA Large platform, so it's a two-row SUV that's pretty spacious on the inside. From nose to tail, the Recon measures 193.3 inches. That's about 5 inches longer than the current four-door Wrangler and about 4 inches longer than the four-door Ford Bronco. The Bronco New Energy EV would be a proper size comparison at 197.8 inches, but we'll just have to wait and see if that one ever makes it state-side.
Otherwise, there are only a few all-electric SUVs that the Recon will have to compete with at the moment. For starters, the Rivian R1S is an excellent all-around family hauler with some off-road capability of its own. The R1S is slightly larger than the Recon (about 7 inches longer from nose to tail) but it offers a third row for a bit of extra passenger versatility. The three-row Kia EV9 is a strong choice for electric SUV shoppers, but it doesn't cover much of the same ground as the new Recon. The revived Scout SUV could be a strong rival for the new Recon, but it'll be a while before the Scout is available.
The styling might make it a success
The Recon, while it certainly seems refined and modern from our early impressions, is a bit more bold and broad-shouldered with its styling approach than its sibling, the sleek Wagoneer S. The Recon has classic seven-slot, vertical-grille Jeep styling, just like the Wrangler. No tools are required to take the doors off, a feature which any Wrangler owner will be interested in, especially considering the amount of time it takes to bolt and un-bolt Wrangler doors with the tiny hand-held ratchet provided from the factory.
On the inside, the Recon certainly feels premium. Recycled materials line the interior along with exposed bolts, while minimalist straps are used to hold your water bottles in place instead of door netting. Instead of physical gauges, the Recon gets a 12.3-inch driver display screen, and on the center console there's a 14.5-inch touchscreen — the largest in any Jeep 4x4 vehicle ever. Unfortunately, climate control functions are regulated to the bottom of the touchscreen, without any redundant physical controls, but we'll hold out judgment on those until we've had a chance to test them in the real world. A locking center console should keep your items relatively safe if you park somewhere without your doors.
Where does this leave us?
With the introduction of the 2026 Recon, Jeep has doubled the size of their all-electric lineup and almost immediately, they've become one of the top contenders in the off-road EV segment. Ford might be able to capture some of the electric off-roading crowd with a vehicle on their new Universal EV Platform, but it will likely be some time before we see anything rival the Recon (especially any other off-road SUVs that allow you to remove the doors).
All-electric off-roading isn't a huge market currently, and Jeep already has a number of 4xe products like the plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe and the Grand Cherokee 4xe to satisfy off-roaders who want a bit of battery power, but this is something else entirely. Jeep has deftly combined their classic look and feel with a modern EV powertrain, and only some serious seat time and real-deal off-roading will tell us whether or not the combination is a success.