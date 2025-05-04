Where Will Scout Motors Build Its Electric SUVs And When Can We Get Them?

Scout Motors is back.The brand is returning to the market with an updated electric vehicle (EV) version of the International Harvester Scout, which was in production as an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle from 1961 to 1980. The new Scout will be produced by a freestanding Scout Motors division of Germany's Volkswagen Group, which oversaw the rise and fall of the iconic Beetle. Scout Motors will be building its EVs in a new state-of-the-art 1,100-acre factory in Blythewood, South Carolina, 18 miles northeast of the state capital of Columbia. When it's completed and running at max capacity, the Scout Motors plant is projected to employ more than 4,000 people and produce 200,000 Scout EVs each year (that's about 23 vehicles every hour). The Scout Motors factory is currently under construction.

According to the manufacturer's latest update in March of 2025, the 1.3 million square foot assembly building's heavy steel installation has been completed, and work is in progress on finishing the roof. The facility includes assembly, paint, and finishing areas, as well as a training center for employees and a tech center for development of future vehicles. The paint shop's exterior has been completed to the point where work can progress inside, with equipment now being installed. The body shop — which will also cover 1.3 million square feet — is through the heavy steel phase of construction, and is currently seeing progress on the roofing and exterior walls. The rail connection that will take customer-ready vehicles from the Scout Motors factory to drivers across the U.S. is also nearing its finish. Completion of the factory complex is scheduled for 2027, and the Scout Motors EV lineup is expected to make its debut for the 2028 model year.

