Why Is The Ford Bronco EV Exclusive To China?

Based on Ford Motor Company's current trajectory, putting the words Bronco and EV together makes a ton of sense. Ford, like every other automaker, has made a big push toward electric vehicles over the last five years, and it's done so using some of its most popular and established brand names, including the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover and the F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

The first half of the 2020s have also been successful for the Blue Oval, bringing the storied Bronco name back to its lineup. Not just in the form of off-road monsters like the Bronco Raptor, but also the smaller and more affordable Bronco Sport crossover. Adding a Bronco-branded EV to the lineup makes perfect sense, and that's exactly what the company just debuted, but this version of the Bronco won't be coming to America — at least not yet.

The Bronco New Energy, as it's being called, is a new SUV for the Chinese market that will be offered in both full electric and plug-in-hybrid variants, and though it resembles the popular Bronco models American buyers are familiar with, there are few reasons why this particular Ford is exclusive to China, and could stay that way, including the fact that it will be built in China and was co-developed by Ford and its Chinese partner, Jiangling Motors.