Scout's New Trucks May Look Like A Rivian, But Here's Why You Shouldn't Be Fooled

The Scout is back as an EV, and we can rejoice that there is another huge boxy EV on the horizon. Observers may, however, notice some visual quirks with the new nostalgia-soaked Scout; it kind of looks like a Rivian R1T or R1S. The visual similarities are certainly there, but how Scout's trucks actually function couldn't be more different from Rivian's EVs.

On a technical end, the Rivian twins are powerhouses, but both are constructed in a way that isn't a lot different compared to other EVs and modern cars in general. It's a unibody design — meaning it doesn't use a more traditional truck "frame" — that rides on a battery and electric motors. It may look like a truck on the outside, but it's a little more "car-based." That's not a bad thing per se, as Rivians are certainly popular. It just doesn't have truck-based "bones" that appeal to more hardcore off-roaders or overlanders. However, the Scout marches to a different architectural drummer that might get people a little more excited.