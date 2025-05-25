California's EV Mandate Is Dead - What It Might Mean For Your Next Car Purchase

The US Senate has voted to end California's EV mandate, which originally aimed to phase out gas-powered cars by the year 2035. First introduced in 2020, the plan was to initiate a state-wide rule for all cars to be either a fully-electric vehicle (80%) or a hybrid ride (20%) by 2035. The core focus of the mandate was to improve the air quality standards and pass on the benefits of non-gas guzzlers to an average car buyer.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has protested the repeal. "This Senate vote is illegal. Republicans went around their own parliamentarian to defy decades of precedent," he said in a statement, adding that he plans to file a lawsuit and will fight the vote in court. Newson added that the policy reversal would cost an estimated $45 billion in health care costs to the state's taxpayers. California is the largest EV market in the country, accounting for nearly one-third of national EV sales as of 2025.

The mandate was part of the 1970 Clean Air Act, which allowed California to receive waivers from the government and set air quality and emission regulations independent of the federal norms. Approved in 2022, it covered cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs, setting a gradual zero-emission sales threshold of 35% in 2026, 68% by 2030, and 100% by 2035. Now that the Senate has voted to overturn the policy by a 51 to 44 vote, there are a lot of uncertainties about how it is going to affect the average car buyer.

