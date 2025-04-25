Slate's EV Mini Truck Is Cool, But There's A Good Reason Nobody Has Tried It Before

Slate Auto, an electric vehicle startup, has just announced its first vehicle, the Slate Truck, set to be delivered next year. On paper at least, the Slate is downright cool. It's a two-door electric pickup with a short bed and apparently hundreds of different ways to customize it. According to Slate, it can be outfitted to fill whatever role you want it to and can even be converted into a tiny SUV via an optional kit.

The interior is bare bones, with old school crank windows, and it doesn't even come with an infotainment screen. The idea is that you use your phone for music or navigation, or purchase a kit from Slate. It's basically a mini truck from the 1980s or a kei truck from Japan, only with a decidedly modern power train.

The Slate's electric power train isn't exactly Hummer EV levels of powerful or capable, but it's plenty for the most part. It has a single 201 horsepower motor, allowing for only rear wheel drive. The battery has a capacity of 52.7 kilowatt hours, and the optional larger battery bumps that up to 84.3 kilowatt hours. That allows for 150 miles and 240 miles of range respectively. Here's the real draw of the Slate. It's slated to start at around $27,500, making it one of the least expensive EVs on the market. Taking into account federal tax credits – that not everyone qualifies for, and which are politically precarious – the price could be closer to $20,000.

