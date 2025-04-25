Slate Defies Convention By Launching Small EV Truck For Less Than $20,000

A new EV startup confirmed rumors of an affordable modular electric pickup truck with the launch of Slate Truck in Long Beach, Calif., on Thursday. Slate aims to do what many automakers have promised but none have delivered: to produce an affordable electric vehicle that, by Slate's estimates, will cost less than $20,000 after the endangered $7,500 federal EV tax credit.

Advertisement

A new car for less than $20,000? Unlikely. The only new car costing less than $20,000 with destination is the 2025 Nissan Versa.

A new truck for less than $20,000? Hasn't been done.

A new EV truck for less than $20,000? Inconceivable.

"The definition of what's affordable is broken," Slate CEO Chris Barman said in a statement. "Slate exists to put the power back in the hands of customers who have been ignored by the auto industry."

At a backgrounder at Slate's design studio in Long Beach in January, the former Stellantis VP of Electrical and Electronics showed off a prototype and a clay model to media, myself included. The Slate Truck has stainless steel wheels, crank windows, no touchscreen, and injection-molding plastic body panels, similar to Saturn. Slate won't have an expensive paint shop, relying instead on customizable wraps and a DIY-approach to vehicle ownership all but absent in the EV space. It will also lean on offering accessories to customize the Truck over time, and it will offer a flat-pack kit to turn the two-seat truck into a five-seat SUV.

Advertisement