Ford Maverick Tremor: The Rugged Trim Package, Explained

The Ford Maverick is one of the automaker's most popular trucks, giving American buyers a pickup truck that would fit comfortably in tight city streets. This truck comes in three trims — XL, XLT, and Lariat — and has two engine options. You can get it either with a 2.0L inline-four EcoBoost engine or a 2.5L hybrid engine that can hit 42 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway.

Advertisement

The Ford Maverick is not exactly designed for hardcore off-roading, with its unibody design making it less capable in rough terrain and towing. It even created a sporty option that delivers improved on-road performance with the 2025 Ford Maverick Lobo. Nevertheless, it decided to give it some off-road chops with the Maverick Tremor package. This optional add-on tacks on $3,495 to the purchase price of your truck, but what exactly do you get with it? Let's explore the Tremor Off-Road Package and see if it's worth the price you pay to make the Maverick a bit more capable.