Ford Maverick Tremor: The Rugged Trim Package, Explained
The Ford Maverick is one of the automaker's most popular trucks, giving American buyers a pickup truck that would fit comfortably in tight city streets. This truck comes in three trims — XL, XLT, and Lariat — and has two engine options. You can get it either with a 2.0L inline-four EcoBoost engine or a 2.5L hybrid engine that can hit 42 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway.
The Ford Maverick is not exactly designed for hardcore off-roading, with its unibody design making it less capable in rough terrain and towing. It even created a sporty option that delivers improved on-road performance with the 2025 Ford Maverick Lobo. Nevertheless, it decided to give it some off-road chops with the Maverick Tremor package. This optional add-on tacks on $3,495 to the purchase price of your truck, but what exactly do you get with it? Let's explore the Tremor Off-Road Package and see if it's worth the price you pay to make the Maverick a bit more capable.
Which trims offer the Tremor Package?
Before everything else, you should know that the Tremor Off-Road Package is not available on all Maverick trims. You can only get it with the XLT and Lariat, meaning you cannot turn the base Maverick XL, which starts around $26,000, into something you can take on trails. Furthermore, even if you choose the XLT or Lariat trims, you are limited to the 2.0L EcoBoost engine, as the Tremor Package isn't available with the 2.5L hybrid engine.
Aside from that, choosing this package also requires you to get the Ford Co-Pilot360 Package (for $650) and Advanced 4WD ($2,220). These are crucial parts of the off-roading package, so you can't get away without them. This will bring up the total price of the package to $6,365 if you haven't included these options in your build yet. So even if you choose the more affordable Maverick XLT, you're still paying an estimated price of $35,000 to turn this city truck into something that can take on a bit of overlanding.
What do you get with the Tremor Off-Road Package?
The Tremor Off-Road Package gives your truck substantial upgrades. First, it gives you front and rear springs and shocks that increase your ride height, plus front skid plates to protect your engine and transmission. It also gives you a twin-clutch rear drive unit with electronic rear differential locking, four-wheel-drive lock, and rear-drive-unit lock, making the Maverick far more capable off the trail than the front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive models.
Ford added a heavy-duty transmission cooler to help it deal with the stresses of off-roading and towing. Speaking of towing, it also comes with a trailer hitch receiver with a four-pin connector, letting you bring more gear than the bed can carry. Since off-roading is demanding, especially on your wheels, the company also equipped the Maverick Tremor with 17-inch rims wrapped by all-terrain tires and a full-sized spare.
These upgrades will not exactly turn the Maverick into an off-roading beast or trail monster. However, they're still substantial enough to give you some advantage should you need to traverse more challenging surfaces.
What visual upgrades does the Tremor Package offer?
Since you're already spending more on your Ford Maverick, the company threw in a few visual upgrades in the Tremor Package as well. You're getting a new front bumper (which also improves the truck's approach angle) and a unique upper grille with orange accents. Ford also put in several orange accents around the truck, including on the front tow hooks and fender vents.
On the inside, you'll know you're driving a more capable Maverick with the Tremor stitching and orange accents you'll find on the Black Onyx seats. Ford also gave it a Tremor instrument panel with the following selectable drive modes: Normal, Tow / Haul, Slipper, Mud & Ruts, and Sand. And since off-roading can be muddy and dirty, you also get all-weather floor mats to help protect the front and rear interior carpeting of your truck.
These options make the Ford Maverick a bit more fun without reducing its practicality. So if you primarily drive around the city but still want to take your mini truck occasionally into the wilderness, the Tremor Off-Road Package is worth the extra $6,000 or so you pay on top of the Maverick's starting price.