10 Budget-Friendly Ways To Upgrade Your Motorcycle

Motorcycles can be convenient for personal transport, but because they're often designed to carry just one or two people, they typically lack storage space for carrying your things. This means riders are often relegated to wearing backpacks if they need to carry stuff with them while riding. Although this might not sound like an issue, it's actually one of the more difficult motorcycle accessories to ride with, especially as it might restrict your movement when strapped on tight.

You should install additional storage compartments on your motorcycle, like a top box or side panniers, to solve this. Aside from giving you space for carrying items on your bike, rigid models also come with locks and are securely attached to your ride, allowing you to keep your valuables secure.

There are several options when it comes to installing storage solutions on your motorbike. One common and convenient option is the top box — aside from keeping your stuff, it's also great for securing your helmet when parked. But because it's located directly behind you, it can affect your bike's aerodynamics and cause buffeting, especially if you're riding at high speeds.

Alternatively, you can go for side panniers, which are available in both hard and soft variants. These are placed on both sides of your rear wheel, giving you even more storage room. Hard panniers offer more durability and security than the soft ones, but their placement means that they could potentially injure your leg if you crash and the hard pannier lands on you.

Top boxes and side panniers start at around $85, but you should invest a little bit more if you want something sturdier that will last several years. This is especially true with hard side panniers, which are typically more expensive than the soft ones.