10 Budget-Friendly Ways To Upgrade Your Motorcycle
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A motorcycle in its original factory stock form should be good enough for some riders, but some people prefer personalizing their ride exactly to their tastes. After all, humans come in different shapes and sizes, so it makes sense to customize a motorbike to make riding more comfortable, especially if you plan to take long cruises. Alternatively, you might want to turn your two-wheeler into something that's uniquely yours.
However, upgrading your motorbike can get expensive, especially if you don't know where to start. So, we're picking out some budget-friendly parts and accessories you can install on your motorcycle. Some of these will give you a more ergonomic experience, while others will add practicality to your ride. There are also a couple of upgrades that help protect your vehicle, give you a more compliant ride, and add tech that makes it easier to use your phone for navigation and entertainment.
Levers / hand guards
You control your motorbike's front brakes and clutch (if it's a manual) with the levers on the handlebars, meaning you'll be using them all the time while riding. So, if you want to change how it feels when you squeeze the levers, consider buying a custom set for your motorbike. These come in different styles and colors, so you can match them to your motorcycle's look. Aside from that, you can choose short or long lever options that match your preference. Some levers are also adjustable, allowing you to set them at an optimal position for your hands, while others are shaped to reduce strain over long hours.
Aside from custom levers, you can also install hand guards on your motorcycle to protect your hands, especially during long rides or if you're going off-road. You can easily find affordable hand guards online, but it's also one of the motorcycle accessories you can easily 3D print at home. These offer a physical barrier against objects that might hit your hands, like errant road debris and tree branches. They can also reduce the risk of injury in case you get into an accident. Hand guards can also provide protection from the elements, helping prevent wind-related irritation and keeping your hands warm, especially if you're riding during the cold season.
These are some of the most affordable upgrades you can do on your motorcycle, with prices on Amazon ranging from less than $10 to less than $50 for more premium options. Hand guards start at around $20, but you can also make one yourself if you already have a 3D printer at home.
LED / auxiliary lights
If you have an older or cheaper motorcycle that still uses halogen headlights, an LED headlight is one of the more affordable upgrades you can get. It's also quite easy to install, as putting LED headlights into a halogen headlight housing is often DIY-friendly. You can find several round LED headlight replacements designed to replace traditional round halogen headlights with a more modern LED unit. These LED lights are often brighter than traditional halogen bulbs, allowing you to see better when you're riding at night.
Riders who plan to take their motorbikes off the beaten path or travel long distances on unlit roads can also install auxiliary lights to give them a wider beam. This can enhance safety as it allows you to see more of the terrain, with some models even designed to cut through fog and rain. However, you should check your local laws and regulations if you plan to install them, as they may vary between states, counties, and even municipalities.
An LED bulb upgrade is pretty affordable, costing around $10 to $20 for the cheapest options. On the other hand, a complete LED headlight replacement starts at around $30, while you might have to spend another $30 for auxiliary lights.
Top box / side panniers
Motorcycles can be convenient for personal transport, but because they're often designed to carry just one or two people, they typically lack storage space for carrying your things. This means riders are often relegated to wearing backpacks if they need to carry stuff with them while riding. Although this might not sound like an issue, it's actually one of the more difficult motorcycle accessories to ride with, especially as it might restrict your movement when strapped on tight.
You should install additional storage compartments on your motorcycle, like a top box or side panniers, to solve this. Aside from giving you space for carrying items on your bike, rigid models also come with locks and are securely attached to your ride, allowing you to keep your valuables secure.
There are several options when it comes to installing storage solutions on your motorbike. One common and convenient option is the top box — aside from keeping your stuff, it's also great for securing your helmet when parked. But because it's located directly behind you, it can affect your bike's aerodynamics and cause buffeting, especially if you're riding at high speeds.
Alternatively, you can go for side panniers, which are available in both hard and soft variants. These are placed on both sides of your rear wheel, giving you even more storage room. Hard panniers offer more durability and security than the soft ones, but their placement means that they could potentially injure your leg if you crash and the hard pannier lands on you.
Top boxes and side panniers start at around $85, but you should invest a little bit more if you want something sturdier that will last several years. This is especially true with hard side panniers, which are typically more expensive than the soft ones.
Crash guards / frame sliders
Motorcycles are less stable than four-wheeled vehicles and are prone to falling over, meaning it's easier to get into an accident on one. So, to help keep your ride in pristine condition, you can either install crash guards or frame sliders on your motorbike. These accessories are designed to absorb impacts or deflect contact, helping prevent or reduce damage.
Crash guards often provide more protection for your motorcycle, as these are usually made of steel or aluminum tubes that bolt directly to your bike's frame. If you crash, they help distribute impact forces across the frame, reducing the chances of damaging components. However, they can be unsightly, especially if you cannot find a design that matches your motorbike.
On the other hand, frame sliders are much more discreet and look like small pucks that stick out of your bike's frame or engine mounts. These are often made from high-impact, low-friction plastics designed to help your vehicle slide across the ground in case you fall over. While most motorcycles would slide even without this accessory, that would often mean abrasion or structural damage to various parts of your ride. A slider is designed to act as a sacrificial part that takes the brunt of the damage.
These accessories do not guarantee that you won't damage your motorcycle if you get into an accident. But, at the very least, they should help reduce the chances of expensive repairs.
Frame sliders are quite affordable, with the cheapest options starting at less than $10. On the other hand, crash guards typically start at around $50 or more. Nevertheless, this is still a relatively small investment compared to the overall value of your motorcycle.
Comfortable seats
Riding a motorcycle can be taxing on your body, especially if you love taking long, scenic rides. So, if you're going to spend hours on the road, it would be a good idea to invest in a comfortable seat (or seats, if your bike has two). While you can easily get cheap, generic seats online, consider investing a little more in something with solid reviews. That way, you don't have to suffer a sore backside after riding long distances — in fact, a good seat could even help extend your endurance, as it reduces fatigue compared to a bad seat.
You can also customize the seat to add style and personality to your ride. Some seats are upholstered with different materials, like pleather, real leather, Alcantara, or even sheepskin, to add a touch of luxury. Some seats also come with different stitching styles or even surface textures to make the seat unique, allowing you to choose a design that matches the look you're going for.
There's a wide range of motorcycle seats available on the market, with the most basic pads, cushions, and gels costing around $25. But if you want more comfortable and premium options, be prepared to spend between $100 and $1,000.
Steering riser
Different riders mean different preferences — there might be those who prefer the aggressive riding position delivered by clip-on motorcycle handlebars, but there might also be riders who prefer a more neutral riding position. This might be a bit difficult to achieve for some taller people, though, as they have to lean forward to reach the handlebars. One solution to this problem is to install steering risers, which bring the handlebars closer to the rider and allow for a more relaxed posture when riding.
However, changing the position of the handlebar can affect how you control your motorcycle, so you need to be careful when doing this. Furthermore, the ideal handlebar height will vary depending on the type of motorcycle you have, as well as the kind of riding you plan to do. So, it's a good idea to have a professional install a steering riser for you if you're considering this upgrade. After installing this accessory, it's also a good idea to get accustomed to it before taking your bike out for a long-distance or technical ride.
Steering risers are quite affordable, with prices ranging from less than $15 to over $35. But if you want stylish ones that come in a chrome finish and are available in different colors, be prepared to spend $70 or more.
Steering damper
Steering dampers help provide stability by reducing vibrations in your handlebar and helping avoid wobbling, especially at high speeds. This wobbling, sometimes called "tank slappers," usually happens on bikes with high-performance setups and sharp steering, but it can also occur on entry-level motorcycles.
This situation can be triggered if your front wheel is destabilized at high speed, which can get dangerous as you effectively lose control of your bike while this is happening. While there are ways to recover from this, it's better to avoid the situation altogether. Dampers help achieve this by adding some resistance to handlebar movement, acting as a sort of shock absorber and preventing or reducing the chances of side-to-side oscillation.
Unfortunately, this does make it slightly harder to steer your bike, although most dampers are finely tuned to give you a good balance of handling and stability. Even though this might give you the feeling that your motorcycle isn't as responsive as before, it can give you some peace of mind when you're cruising down the highway. Note that some high-end motorbikes already come with a built-in steering damper, so you should check your ride before purchasing this upgrade.
Steering dampers vary in cost from less than $30 to more than $100, depending on the model of your bike. This makes it a relatively affordable upgrade that can improve stability at higher speeds.
Shock absorbers
Your motorcycle's suspension greatly impacts the quality of your ride, which is why you should consider upgrading it to get improved feedback and better handling. Shock absorbers are key components of your motorcycle's suspension, so changing them can significantly improve how your bike feels. Replacing the stock shocks with an adjustable unit can let you customize it to your needs.
For example, if you typically carry a partner with you when riding, you can optimize the shocks for two people. And when your passenger finally gets their own motorbike, you can then readjust the shock absorber to work optimally for just one person. You could also change the feel of your bike based on the condition of the route you plan to take — whether you're planning to go off-road or just want to stick to pavement, you can ensure that you get better handling by adjusting your custom shocks. And even if you just use your ride as a daily commuter, upgraded shocks can help make riding through rough city streets far more comfortable.
Cheap motorcycle shock absorbers start at around $50, making them an affordable upgrade for many riders. But if you're looking for high-performance parts, you'll probably have to shell out $150 or more for branded options.
Rims and tires
Just like in four-wheeled vehicles, swapping out the rims and tires on your motorcycle is one of the coolest ways to customize your ride. So, if you want to stand out from the crowd, especially if you ride a popular model, then consider getting this upgrade. You can find many different designs, from wire-spoked and tubeless-ready spoked rims to expensive magnesium and carbon-fiber rims, ensuring that you can find a design that will fit your budget and riding style.
You can also consider changing your motorcycle's tire width, depending on what you intend to use it for. Some bikes come with fat tires to provide increased grip and improve stability on rough or uneven terrain, especially if your vehicle is on the heavier side. However, this also means that you need to put more effort into controlling your motorcycle, and they have a higher rolling resistance, meaning acceleration can be a bit slower. On the other hand, thinner tires are more suitable if you need better responsiveness and maneuverability. They're great for agile and nimble bikes, like off-road and dual-sport motorcycles, although they do have less traction and a lower load capacity compared to wider tires.
Rims and tires are some of the most expensive accessories in our list, with a complete set starting at more than $500. However, you shouldn't cheap out on these parts, as they are the only contact points between your motorcycle and the road.
Navigation and camera
Some car buyers want Android Auto or Apple CarPlay in their vehicles, allowing them to conveniently use their phone's navigation and entertainment features while driving. Some motorcycles also come with this feature nowadays, but you can easily upgrade your ride with one if it doesn't have it. There are a few devices available on the market that attach to your bike's handlebars, allowing you to use apps like Google Maps and Spotify while you're riding.
Aside from connecting your phone to your motorcycle, some of these gadgets also come with front and rear cameras. These can be helpful if you're involved in an accident or pulled over by police, as they allow you to review footage or provide it to authorities or your insurance provider to support your account of events.
These gadgets cost between $100 and $200, making them quite pricey compared to other accessories. However, they can make navigation much more convenient, especially if you rely on navigation apps during long-distance riding, making the cost worth it.