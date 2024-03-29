3 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Motorcycle's Suspension
Suspension is one of the most important systems of any vehicle, though it could be argued that it's even more important on a motorcycle than on a car. If there was a problem in your car's suspension and you experienced a sudden lurch from hitting a pothole, your seatbelt would keep you in place. You don't have that extra layer of safety on a motorcycle. You need a reliable suspension system on your motorcycle to keep your ride stable, especially when riding over rough, uneven terrain.
Given the importance of the suspension, it's always worthwhile to ensure that your bike's suspension is in the best state it can be. Whether your ride's suspension is getting on in years and needs an update or you're just looking to improve your riding experience, a suspension system upgrade could be just what you're looking for. If you're still on the fence, here are a few good reasons you should start shopping for new parts.
The old one is wearing out
The first and most pressing reason you would upgrade your motorcycle's suspension is if your current system is on its last legs. Whether you've owned your motorcycle for a while or have put it through rigorous riding on rough terrain, your suspension is just as susceptible to wearing out as any other mechanical component. Leaving it as-is is both unsafe for your bike's structural integrity and, more importantly, very unsafe for you as a rider.
When your motorcycle's suspension is wearing out, the bike becomes gradually worse at safely absorbing impacts. For example, if you ride over a small bump or hit a pothole at high speed, you're at a much higher risk of losing control of the vehicle. Failing suspension can also lead to reduced brake effectiveness and increased wear on the tires, all of which put you at even greater risk of control loss, not to mention forcing you to bust out the motorcycle tire changer more often.
Improving feedback
A motorcycle is a very customizable machine, and you can tweak it to better suit your preferences and riding style. Whether you feel like you're not getting enough feedback from the terrain you're riding on, or you're getting entirely too much feedback, these concerns can be addressed by upgrading or swapping out your bike's current suspension system.
Upgrading your motorcycle's suspension setup allows you to fine-tune your bike's receptiveness to the road. A system with better damping features can help to reduce all of those sudden shocks from the road to a mild shaking and keep you comfortably in your seat. You could also opt for a system with less damping to get better tactile feedback from the road, which can help you to maintain your fine control in motion. If you're not sure what kind of system best suits your riding style, you could also hook up a dial-in system, which would allow you to manually adjust the damping on your forks and shocks as necessary. Whether you're hauling cargo or hitting weird terrain, you can adjust ahead of time to compensate.
Handling and stability
Your motorcycle's suspension is kind of like the secret boss of your entire steering system. Your handlebars may handle the steering in the literal sense, but it's the forks and shocks that actually allow you to interact with the road. If your usual rides feel wobbly and unresponsive, it may be because your suspension is poorly-tuned or otherwise near the end of its lifespan.
Upgrading your motorcycle's suspension goes a long way toward keeping its handling stable. Better forks and shocks will help to keep the wheels firmly planted, which in turn ensures your consistent control. If you spring for a race-grade system, you could even get access to more technologically-advanced features like electronic toggle settings. With minute adjustments mid-ride, you can get the most out of your bike at a moment's notice, hitting corners like a championship rider, or enduring rougher roads with more grace and comfort.