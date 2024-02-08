Is Buying A Motorcycle Tire Changer Worth It?
Motorcyclists range from daily riders and weekend warriors to those who may only bring their bike out a few times a year. Regardless of how frequently or infrequently you start up your motorcycle, maintenance is a critical part of the process in terms of safety and performance. One of the areas of the bike that can get neglected is the tires, which, according to the UK's Ministry of Transport, are responsible for 9.19% of overall defects discovered in roadworthiness tests from 2022 to 2023. Speaking of road safety, there are a few things to look for when buying a new motorcycle helmet, which is widely considered the most essential accessory for every rider.
Three vital aspects of tires include air pressure, tread wear, and balance. Tire shops can change and balance the tires using sophisticated and computerized equipment for precise results. But, with products like tire changers available, should you do it yourself, or is the tire shop still the preferred method? You should always inspect your bike before a ride, and if you notice tire damage, low inflation, or wobble, you'll need to address the situation immediately. If you require new tires frequently, a motorcycle tire changer may be worth it. Otherwise, it might be best to hire a professional.
How does a motorcycle tire changer work?
A motorcycle tire changer is a specialty stand where you can mount the wheel and utilize a support bar with two different tools for changing tires. One tool helps pry up the old tire to detach it, and the other guides the new tire around the rim. The support bar and pry tool, which provide leverage, attach to the wheel mount so you can move circularly around the rim. Some models are portable, so you can quickly take them apart and carry them in a transport bag for easy use on the go. In addition to tire-changing tools, there are several other essential motorcycle accessories that make a difference and can improve your experience dramatically.
You are looking at anywhere from $100 for a bare-bones tire changer to $800 for a more robust unit with several accessories. Since high-quality tire changers can cost several hundred dollars, some motorcycle owners opt for the less expensive tire spoons, which can cost under $15. Tire spoons are long tools with a flat end that help you pry off or attach a tire to the rim. Many tire spoons come in a set because it can require the use of several of them on one tire simultaneously to get the job done. A tire changer is preferable over tire spoons because it's easier to change tires and offers a stable platform to mount the wheel.
How important is balancing the tires?
One major drawback of changing your own motorcycle tires is that you need to balance them. An unbalanced tire can impact performance and create safety concerns, especially at higher speeds. Even the best tire brands aren't immune to becoming imbalanced. In order to balance your tires, you'll either need to invest in additional equipment like a static balancing tool or take it to a professional shop. A static tire balancer consists of two supports with a rod spanning across. The rod goes through the wheel, and you manually spin the tire to determine any imbalance and then attach special tire weights to counteract the issue. Static tire balancers start at around $50 and increase in price depending on quality, features, and brand.
Tire shops offer enhanced versions of tire balancing with dynamic and road force balancing machines. These balancing methods are much more precise and can test the tire's response to various speeds and then calculate the weight needed to correct the problem. Road force balancers are the most advanced and can use different pressure levels against the tire to simulate the motorcycle's weight for even more accurate results.