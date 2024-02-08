Is Buying A Motorcycle Tire Changer Worth It?

Motorcyclists range from daily riders and weekend warriors to those who may only bring their bike out a few times a year. Regardless of how frequently or infrequently you start up your motorcycle, maintenance is a critical part of the process in terms of safety and performance. One of the areas of the bike that can get neglected is the tires, which, according to the UK's Ministry of Transport, are responsible for 9.19% of overall defects discovered in roadworthiness tests from 2022 to 2023. Speaking of road safety, there are a few things to look for when buying a new motorcycle helmet, which is widely considered the most essential accessory for every rider.

Three vital aspects of tires include air pressure, tread wear, and balance. Tire shops can change and balance the tires using sophisticated and computerized equipment for precise results. But, with products like tire changers available, should you do it yourself, or is the tire shop still the preferred method? You should always inspect your bike before a ride, and if you notice tire damage, low inflation, or wobble, you'll need to address the situation immediately. If you require new tires frequently, a motorcycle tire changer may be worth it. Otherwise, it might be best to hire a professional.