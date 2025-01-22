Want Android Auto Or Apple CarPlay For Your Motorcycle? Check Out These Devices

Many cars come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard features in their infotainment system these days. Unfortunately, this isn't true yet for many motorcycles, so riders who want to have the same functionality on their bikes need to purchase and install one themselves.

To help you pick a suitable device, let's check out these five devices you can mount on your motorcycle and connect your phone wirelessly to. You can install these devices on your ride yourself, although you'd likely need some of the tools every motorcycle owner should have in their garage. You'll also have to spend a few hours to ensure that the installation was done correctly.

Aside from delivering a wireless connection to your smartphone, some of these Android Auto and Apple CarPlay units also come with features like a tire pressure monitoring system and dual ride cameras. These devices also have the dashboard view — one of the Apple CarPlay tricks that every driver (and rider) should know — which shows you the map and current speed, as well as what track is currently playing. We picked these devices based on recommendations and ratings by other users and looked at everything from ease of installation to daily use and durability; we'll have a more in-depth dive into our methodology at the end of our list.

