Want Android Auto Or Apple CarPlay For Your Motorcycle? Check Out These Devices
Many cars come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard features in their infotainment system these days. Unfortunately, this isn't true yet for many motorcycles, so riders who want to have the same functionality on their bikes need to purchase and install one themselves.
To help you pick a suitable device, let's check out these five devices you can mount on your motorcycle and connect your phone wirelessly to. You can install these devices on your ride yourself, although you'd likely need some of the tools every motorcycle owner should have in their garage. You'll also have to spend a few hours to ensure that the installation was done correctly.
Aside from delivering a wireless connection to your smartphone, some of these Android Auto and Apple CarPlay units also come with features like a tire pressure monitoring system and dual ride cameras. These devices also have the dashboard view — one of the Apple CarPlay tricks that every driver (and rider) should know — which shows you the map and current speed, as well as what track is currently playing. We picked these devices based on recommendations and ratings by other users and looked at everything from ease of installation to daily use and durability; we'll have a more in-depth dive into our methodology at the end of our list.
Chigee AIO-5 Lite With External Tire Pressure Sensor Set
The Chigee AIO-5 Lite With External Tire Pressure Sensor Set offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay in a 5-inch touchscreen device. This is the most expensive option on our list at $697, even though its screen is pretty small compared to most modern smartphones. However, it's also the most feature-packed as you also get a tire pressure monitoring system, two 60FPS cameras for recording your ride, and a blind spot detection system. It can also connect to two devices via Bluetooth 5.0 simultaneously, allowing it to pair with your phone for data and to your Bluetooth headset for streaming music into your helmet.
Given that it's installed externally, the AIO-5 Lite is IP67-rated, allowing it to withstand all types of weather that your motorcycle will encounter in its lifetime. It has 32 GB of internal storage, which you can expand up to 256 GB via an SD card expansion slot — you have to purchase the memory card separately, though. If you don't want to fidget with a touchscreen while you're riding, you can also purchase an optional handlebar remote for better convenience and safety.
Most of its users say that installing this device was pretty easy, and the hardest part was finding the right mounting spot. Another downside is that although it has two cameras that capture at 60FPS, both are limited to 1080p quality — not 2.7K or 4K. While this will save some memory space, its reduced quality might make it harder to work out some details, especially if you're riding fast. It's also been tested to work on both the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone, so you won't have any problems whether you're an Android or iOS user.
Carpuride W603D Motorcycle Display Screen
If you don't need extra features like a tire pressure monitoring system or blind spot detection, but still want something that can record your ride, there's the Carpuride W603D. This device costs $269.99 — less than half the price of the AIO-5 — but you still get two 1080p cameras for the front and rear, plus a wired handlebar remote is included in the package. But more importantly, it has a larger 6.3-inch screen with an IP67-rating: a crucial requirement for any device that's exposed to the elements. And to prevent its theft, it attaches to a detachable bracket, allowing you to stow it away in your saddlebags when you're parked.
Aside from all these features, the W603D is bright enough so you can see the screen under direct sunlight, but it also auto-dims so that you're not blinded when riding at night. The videos this device records are all saved on the included 64 GB microSD card, although you can purchase one of the best microSD cards for your Android device if you want to save more videos. Unfortunately, it only officially supports the 64 GB capacity, and it doesn't indicate if it will recognize larger capacities.
This device is highly recommended because everything you need to install this device, except for the tools, are all already included in the box. They also love the detachable anti-theft bracket, which prevents thieves from stealing this quite pricey motorcycle accessory. It's also highly usable during daily rides, no matter the weather and time of day. The only concern that many have is that it connects directly to the battery, so you have to purchase a fuse and relay separately if you want to ensure that it's completely switched off when not in use.
Volam Moto Wireless
If you don't want all the other extra features and simply want a device that will display navigation and your music, the Volam Moto Wireless would be a good choice. It has a regular price of $199.99, but it's frequently on sale at $149.99 and sports a 6.25-inch touchscreen display and comes with a wired handlebar remote control.
The device is only rated for IPX6, so we don't recommend taking it off-roading. However, this should be more than enough for your daily commute and long freeway rides, and it will handle most types of weather your bike will encounter and survive. And if you're in a sketchy area, you can simply take it off its bracket and bring it with you or put it in your bike's storage for security.
Most users love this device because of its quality and price, often saying that this is a good value accessory for their motorcycle. There was even an instance where the owner sold their motorcycle but kept the Volam Moto for installation on their next ride. They also said that its screen is bright enough so you can still see its information even if you're riding under a sunny sky or during a rainy day; it also auto-dims at night so you aren't blinded when the sun goes down.
LBW Portable Motorcycle DVR
The LBW Portable Motorcycle DVR prioritizes recording your ride, which helps your safety and security. This device costs $188.88, but it also gives you wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for your motorcycle, plus a tire pressure monitoring system to ensure that your tires are always at the right pressure. You can see all this information on the 6.25-inch display, which you can easily control using the wired steering control. It also includes a 128 GB TF card for storing your video data that's captured in 1080p Full HD at 30FPS.
The screen's brightness adjusts automatically based on your environment, so you can see the information on the screen in any condition and at any time of the day while also ensuring that you're not blinded at night or when you enter a tunnel. Everything you need for a clean installation is included, allowing you to practically put it on any motorcycle brand or model.
However, people say that you'll need a bit of technical knowledge to work on your motorcycle's wiring. Since it's primarily a security device, it won't shut off when you turn off your bike, so you'll need to know how to install a fuse and switch or relay to ensure that you don't run your bike's battery empty. There were also a few times that the screen overheated after prolonged exposure to the sun at high noon, so it had to dim its brightness, making you unable to see the screen until it cooled down.
Spedal CL872 Motorcycle Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Screen
The Spedal CL872 is another simple option if you simply want something for navigation and entertainment on your bike. At just $169.99, this 6.25-inch device is one of the more affordable options out there. Nevertheless, it's still IP65 rated, ensuring it can withstand rain and other types of weather that you would encounter while riding your bike. This device connects directly to your phone via Bluetooth while simultaneously connecting to your headset, allowing you to enjoy your music during those long peaceful rides.
Aside from the usual connectivity options, this device also comes with an extra USB cable, allowing you to power it with a power bank or USB port on your bike. The manufacturer added a handlebar mount in its package, but you can also purchase other mounts for more optimal placement — like a fuel pump mount, fuel cap mount, fork stem mount, or rearview mirror holder.
Users say that you'll need a touch-sensitive glove if you want to operate the screen while wearing one. It also doesn't have a quick-release latch, so you'll have to fiddle with thumbscrews if you want to remove it. But aside from that, the screen is bright enough that it's no problem using it in different scenarios, and the option for USB power makes installation so much easier if your bike has provision for it. Its 6.25-inch screen is also large enough so that you can easily see where you're going without having to get too distracted. And if you want other features like a tire pressure monitoring system, you can purchase them separately to give your device more functionality.
How we chose these devices
We made our initial list by looking through recommendations on Reddit and other motorcycle forums and combing through comments and suggestions from experienced riders. We then looked for the mentioned brands and models on Amazon and sorted them by brand and price. We only picked one model per brand to keep the playing field level across all the items we saw, and then we took note of the features and extras that each item presented to the rider.
Lastly, we combed through the reviews to verify our research — we looked through everything, even the one-star, two-star, and three-star reviews, to check if there was a recurring problem with any of the devices we added to our list. After compiling our data, we then sorted it from most expensive to most affordable, ensuring that we could cover the various budgets riders have.