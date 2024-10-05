Motorcycle Frame Sliders: What They Are (And Do They Actually Work?)

Unlike in a car, there is no cage-like structure that keeps all the important bits of your motorcycle safe in an event of a direct impact. Because of this, it's possible for expensive parts of it to get damaged if your bike falls the wrong way or crashes into hard surfaces, like the road. In fact, this can still happen even if you're not going that fast, like when you're learning to ride and still prone to dropping the motorcycle. To prevent these damages, manufacturers have developed what we call "sliders."

When it comes to motorcycles, there are different types of sliders, such as exhaust sliders, axle sliders, handle bar sliders, and of course, frame sliders. Depending on where they are mounted, these sliders are designed to extend past certain areas of your bike that it is meant to protect and redistribute the force enough to avoid damaging crucial components. For frame sliders, they're usually installed to keep your motorcycle's fairings and engine safe. As a bonus, the general location wherein motorcycle frame sliders are mounted can also help prevent your legs from being trapped between your bike and the road in an event of a fall.

However, like many types of protective accessories, people have conflicting views on whether or not frame sliders are worth it. Here's why it's not so simple, some factors to consider, and how to determine if your bike would be a good candidate for installation.

