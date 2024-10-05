Motorcycle Frame Sliders: What They Are (And Do They Actually Work?)
Unlike in a car, there is no cage-like structure that keeps all the important bits of your motorcycle safe in an event of a direct impact. Because of this, it's possible for expensive parts of it to get damaged if your bike falls the wrong way or crashes into hard surfaces, like the road. In fact, this can still happen even if you're not going that fast, like when you're learning to ride and still prone to dropping the motorcycle. To prevent these damages, manufacturers have developed what we call "sliders."
When it comes to motorcycles, there are different types of sliders, such as exhaust sliders, axle sliders, handle bar sliders, and of course, frame sliders. Depending on where they are mounted, these sliders are designed to extend past certain areas of your bike that it is meant to protect and redistribute the force enough to avoid damaging crucial components. For frame sliders, they're usually installed to keep your motorcycle's fairings and engine safe. As a bonus, the general location wherein motorcycle frame sliders are mounted can also help prevent your legs from being trapped between your bike and the road in an event of a fall.
However, like many types of protective accessories, people have conflicting views on whether or not frame sliders are worth it. Here's why it's not so simple, some factors to consider, and how to determine if your bike would be a good candidate for installation.
Do motorcycle frame sliders actually work?
Whether or not frame sliders work, the answer is it really depends on multiple things. Some factors that determine its overall effectiveness is whether the frame slider is the right one for the build of your motorcycle, how the impact occurs (the direction of force), the terrain that you fall on, the method of installation, and the quality or material of the slider itself.
To disperse the force of the impact, sliders are composed of materials like aluminum, plastic, stainless steel, or carbon fiber, which have their own pros and cons in terms of durability. Depending on your bike, the way a slider is mounted can also vary. In some cases, some sliders may require you to drill holes into your fairings to be able to fit them through, use clear silicon adhesives, or even require a separate frame mounting kit.
Frame sliders are the motorcycle-equivalent of elbow and knee pads for rollerblading. For the seasoned professional, they can just be for purely aesthetic reasons, a way to personalize your bike while boosting protection. But they can also mean avoiding minor injuries or an emergency visit to the hospital. Or, in your motorcycle's case, the difference between a paint job or a wreck. That said, it's important to know that frame sliders aren't perfect, so they can never guarantee 100% protection.
Should you get a motorcycle frame slider?
Obviously, there are some riders that stand to benefit more from motorcycle frame sliders than others, especially if you're clumsy, a new rider, or tend to ride your bike in places where the ground can be unstable. After all, falling on a flat road is not going to be the same as falling on gravel or off-road. Alternatively, if you bought some shiny, new fairings that you'd prefer to keep that way for longer, the thought of buying a slider can bring a sense of relief.
Take note, however, that motorcycle sliders can accidentally catch, which can lead to other forms of damage like bending the frame. Not to mention motorcycle frame sliders may introduce other risks during high-speed crashes, like flipping. So, you'll need to gauge whether these risks are worth it and what you're more likely to experience based on your riding style.
If you do decide to buy a frame slider for your vehicle, consider getting one that was designed with your specific motorcycle in mind. For example, for the 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator, you can get frame sliders for $260.95 alongside other accessories. On RevZilla, you can get vehicle-specific frame sliders, such as the R&G Racing Aero Frame Sliders which can range from $109.99 to $471.99, depending on your bike model.
Investing in your safety as a motorcycle rider
If you don't know where to start looking for the best frame sliders for your motorcycle, you can check out our list of recommendations for places to find riding gear on a budget. In general, Amazon should have some pretty good options, but you can also check RevZilla, Cycle Gear, and your local marketplaces. By buying a slider that's designed to fit your motorcycle properly, you can eliminate some risks involved with poor fit.
In addition, while there are cheaper options available, it's best to purchase heavy-duty sliders right off the bat, which you know can take a hit. If you are going to make the investment, it's best to get frame sliders that have been tested to be shatter-proof and abrasion-resistant, like the Shogun Frame Slider. Similar to other protective equipment, it's best to go with tried-and-tested brands with a history of certification.
Apart from motorcycle frame sliders, there are plenty of other things you can do to reduce your chances of losing your legs in a collision. For example, you can commit to having safer driving habits. If possible, find ways to be more visible to other riders at night, like wearing bright-colored clothing, keeping your lights on, and not going absurdly fast in unfamiliar terrain. And of course, you should strive to always wear motorcycle accessories for your safety, such as riding goggles, helmets, gloves, boots, pants, and jackets.