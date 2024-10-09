What Are Clip-On Motorcycle Handlebars And Are They Better Than Regular Handlebars?

The phrase "clip-on handlebars" might sound a bit concerning, since it seems to imply that they're mounted using clips rather than something more secure. Fortunately, it's not an entirely accurate name. They don't simply clip on, but instead, this handlebar type installs directly to the fork tube using powerful attachments that won't pop off while you're on the road. The namesake is simply a way to distinguish this handlebar type from "wide" handlebars, which come as a single piece that almost always mounts above the front fork, and, more specifically, onto the triple tree and welded on with brackets.

Advertisement

Clip-on handlebars are most commonly found on speedy sportbikes, like the 2024 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS, though you may also find them on cruisers, standard motorcycles, and even the less-common motorcycle type, the café racer. What's unique about clip-ons is that they come in two pieces, with each handle requiring its own installation. And because each handle must be fitted individually, you have to make sure that they're perfectly centered and equidistant from the middle of the fork tube. Otherwise, you could end up with wobbly, uneven steering. Luckily, clip-ons are far easier to calibrate and adjust compared to other handlebar types, since they don't need to be welded on. Instead, you can simply re-adjust their position to ensure they're well-centered.

Advertisement

Because clip-on handlebars are installed directly to the fork tube, they result in a more "aggressive" riding position, one in which you have to lean forward to reach. This isn't to say that they're less reliable or less dependable, but they almost always demand a greater need to maintain an upright, forward-leaning position. This forward, active position can be expected for sportbikes, so they're typically ideal for intermediate and advanced riders.