How To Make Your Motorcycle Seat More Comfortable

Even if the most hardcore, iron-butt riders won't admit it to you, riding motorcycles can be uncomfortable. Being exposed to the elements and feeling connected to the spaces around you is one of the big benefits of riding bikes, but it can also be a drawback when it's unrelentingly hot or frigidly cold outside. There's lots of tech and gear to help with those problems. Heated grips, cooled suits and vests, ventilated jackets; they're all designed to make riding more comfortable.

What can you do, however, if the comfort level on your motorcycle has nothing to do with the elements? Some motorcycles have seats that are just downright uncomfortable. Limited padding and poorly shaped seats can make a long motorcycle ride seem even longer. With additional fatigue, you may find yourself riding shorter distances in a day. It may even have you abandoning a motorcycle you otherwise love riding.

I've been riding all sorts of different bikes for years. I've ridden some of the most comfortable bikes available today, but I've also owned some uncomfortable ones which required that I upgrade the seats or swapped them out entirely. Hopefully, some of that experience will give other riders a sense of what they can do if their bike is beating up their backside. Generally, the options that I've seen work the best include replacing the seat entirely. Smaller changes, like reshaping the seat or wearing more comfortable gear can help too, especially if you're a confident DIY-er.