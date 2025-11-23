5 Of The Most Difficult Motorcycle Accessories To Ride With

A backpack seems like a pretty no-nonsense solution if you need to carry stuff. Whether you've got extra clothes to change into after your ride, some supplies for an overnight stay at a campsite, or a repair kit to make sure your bike stays roadworthy, a backpack seems like the right solution. There are even backpacks made specifically for riding different kinds of motorcycles. But for me, backpacks are a last resort.

To keep a backpack on while riding at highway speed, it needs to be on pretty tight, which can restrict upper body movement. On sport bikes, your helmet will likely tap larger backpacks when you need to lean forward and tilt your head up, which may also restrict your ability to move your head. When I'm riding, moving my upper body is important. What's more, a backpack keeping air from flowing through my jacket makes me even hotter on summer rides.

Instead of using a backpack, you can try hard-mounted motorcycle storage. A top case will help keep your bike slender while it's on the go and also give you storage. Meanwhile, side cases (also known as panniers) will do the same job, though they may add some width. Other helpful, non-restrictive solutions like soft-top cases are worth checking out, too. They can be strapped down to a motorcycle's rear seat for some extra storage, though that will eliminate your ability to carry a passenger.