How To Push Start A Motorcycle With A Dead Battery

My Honda CBR600RR died at the top of Pikes Peak in Colorado. I was stuck behind a ponderous minivan with a driver who was struggling with the concept of a parking lot. Combine the snail's pace of the family hauler in front of me with the lack of oxygen at 14,115 feet above sea level and my motorcycle couldn't keep the proper mixture of fuel and air, so it died. No worries, just hit the start button and keep going, right? Wrong.

The battery in my motorcycle was a few years old, and my alternator wasn't keeping it properly charged. I knew this was an issue, and I'd been trickle-charging the motorcycle when I could, but I was on a cross-country trip, and there weren't a lot of outlets at the campsites I was frequenting. The bike had some power, but not enough to get it going again. Thankfully, I was close enough to an open parking spot, so I coasted in, took off my helmet and went to look at the view from atop the mountain. When I eventually got back to the bike, I asked two fellow riders nearby to help me out – they knew just what to do. I hopped on the bike and engaged the clutch, put it in second gear and the two strangers pushed me up to about 10 miles per hour. At speed, I dropped the clutch, the bike revved right up, and I waved as I rode off down the mountain – a perfect bump start.

