Can You Jump Start A Motorcycle?

It often happens when you least expect it: you go to start your motorcycle, and all you hear is a click. You try a few more times and still no luck — the engine doesn't start. Every rider has been there, and your first reaction is probably running through a mental checklist of what could have possibly gone wrong. After a process of elimination, you figure it out — your bike's battery is too weak to start the engine.

From leaving your headlights on to your battery being old, there could be any number of reasons for this. Even the most reliable motorcycles aren't totally immune from battery troubles. Whatever the cause, you want to get it fixed as soon as possible so you can get back on the road. You've most likely seen your fair share of myths about motorcycles on the internet. So, if you've found yourself in this situation, you may be wondering if it's safe to jump-start your motorcycle. As long as you've ruled out other issues and confirmed your battery is to blame for your bike's non-start, you can safely jump-start the battery to get it running again.