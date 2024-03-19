Can You Jump Start A Motorcycle?
It often happens when you least expect it: you go to start your motorcycle, and all you hear is a click. You try a few more times and still no luck — the engine doesn't start. Every rider has been there, and your first reaction is probably running through a mental checklist of what could have possibly gone wrong. After a process of elimination, you figure it out — your bike's battery is too weak to start the engine.
From leaving your headlights on to your battery being old, there could be any number of reasons for this. Even the most reliable motorcycles aren't totally immune from battery troubles. Whatever the cause, you want to get it fixed as soon as possible so you can get back on the road. You've most likely seen your fair share of myths about motorcycles on the internet. So, if you've found yourself in this situation, you may be wondering if it's safe to jump-start your motorcycle. As long as you've ruled out other issues and confirmed your battery is to blame for your bike's non-start, you can safely jump-start the battery to get it running again.
How to jump-start your motorcycle
Be sure to turn your motorcycle off, and if you're using a donor vehicle, ensure it's off before attempting a jump start. You'll also need a jump starter or a pair of jumper cables to get started. In a pinch, you can use car jumper cables. However, their size and ability to fit into tight spaces make motorcycle-specific cables the best option, if available. You can use a car to jump-start a motorcycle if they both use a 12-volt negative-to-ground system.
Follow these steps to jump-start your bike:
Connect the jumper cables or jump starter.
- Locate the motorcycle battery.
- Identify the positive (+) terminal.
- Clamp the red jumper cable or jump starter clip to the positive terminal.
- Find a metal surface on the motorcycle frame or the negative (-) terminal, according to your jump starter's instructions.
- Attach the black clamp to the chosen ground point or negative terminal.
- If using another vehicle's battery, first connect the red clamp to its positive terminal.
Start the motorcycle.
- Ensure all lights and accessories on the motorcycle are off.
- Turn on the portable jump starter if using one.
- Try to start the motorcycle with the ignition key.
- Wait a few minutes if it doesn't start immediately.
- Try to start the motorcycle again.
Disconnect after jump-starting.
- Remove the black clamp from the motorcycle's ground point or negative terminal.
- Detach the red clamp from the motorcycle's positive terminal.
- If connected to a vehicle, remove the red clamp from the vehicle's positive terminal next.
- Remove the black clamp from the vehicle's battery.
- Let the motorcycle engine run for several minutes to recharge the battery.