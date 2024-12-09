How To Keep Your Motorcycle Helmet From Fogging Up

You can also apply anti-fog treatments to your visor. These are available as sprays, gels, and wipes. Popular brands include Cat Crap paste, Muc-Off Anti-Fog Treatment spray, and Ultimateaddons Visor Wipes.

Generally, anti-fogging products work by using surfactants to minimize surface tension on your visor, preventing the formation of visible water droplets and forming a transparent layer of moisture that doesn't obstruct your vision. Most anti-fog products create a hydrophilic (i.e. water-attracting) surface on the material you apply them to. The upshot of this is that if you use them on an already foggy surface, the condensation disappears. They can also be applied beforehand to prevent it from happening in the first place. However, unlike the Pinlock system, which doesn't need any maintenance, you'll need to re-apply these products regularly. The handy thing about sprays and similar products is that they're small, and you can keep them with you to apply when needed.

There are also makeshift solutions. Some riders swear by rubbing a helmet with a raw potato or using shaving cream. Spitting on your visor -– a technique used by scuba divers -– will prevent fogging, as the enzymes in your saliva act as surfactants like those found in anti-fogging products. The downside is that your spit will only work for a short while compared to commercial products, so this is only really worth doing as a last resort.

Lastly, don't forget about ventilation. Most helmets are equipped with adjustable vents. Keep these open to increase airflow and reduce the likelihood of fogging.