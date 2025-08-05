What Are Ape Hangers And Why Do Some Bikers Love Them?

The handlebars on a motorcycle aren't just the primary means of controlling it. They can also act as a fashion statement, a point of customization that gives you a little more control over how your ride looks and how you look on it. Motorcycle handlebars actually come in quite a few different types, including narrow and flat cafe racer bars, long and swooping beach handlebars, and edgy, angular Z handlebars. Out of all of these styles, though, one of the most popular with bikers, particularly those who ride beefy Harley-Davidson motorcycles, are ape hangers.

If you've ever seen a motorcycle with really high handlebars, the rider with their hands high up in the air, possibly even higher than their own head, then you've seen a motorcycle with a pair of ape hanger handlebars. Unlike some other styles, ape hangers don't provide much in the way of practical benefits outside of some very specific circumstances.

The purpose of ape hangers, however, isn't necessarily to make a bike any more functional or easier to ride. The purpose of ape hangers is to make yourself and your ride stand out, to increase your profile and make your motorcycle look just a bit beefier. In short, bikers love ape hangers simply because they look cool.