What Are Ape Hangers And Why Do Some Bikers Love Them?
The handlebars on a motorcycle aren't just the primary means of controlling it. They can also act as a fashion statement, a point of customization that gives you a little more control over how your ride looks and how you look on it. Motorcycle handlebars actually come in quite a few different types, including narrow and flat cafe racer bars, long and swooping beach handlebars, and edgy, angular Z handlebars. Out of all of these styles, though, one of the most popular with bikers, particularly those who ride beefy Harley-Davidson motorcycles, are ape hangers.
If you've ever seen a motorcycle with really high handlebars, the rider with their hands high up in the air, possibly even higher than their own head, then you've seen a motorcycle with a pair of ape hanger handlebars. Unlike some other styles, ape hangers don't provide much in the way of practical benefits outside of some very specific circumstances.
The purpose of ape hangers, however, isn't necessarily to make a bike any more functional or easier to ride. The purpose of ape hangers is to make yourself and your ride stand out, to increase your profile and make your motorcycle look just a bit beefier. In short, bikers love ape hangers simply because they look cool.
Ape hangers are high-hanging handlebars
Ape hangers are one of the largest types of handlebars you can put on a motorcycle, named as such because a rider holding onto them is reminiscent of an ape hanging from the branches of a tree. The general idea behind ape hangers is to add height to your motorcycle's handlebars, having them and your hands sit higher up than normal. Technically, there's no single defined height for a pair of ape hangers; they can be a few inches higher than your stock handlebars, or they can be high enough to go over your head.
With the exception of getting some extra height for tall riders, ape hangers offer relatively little in the way of tangible benefits. Some motorcycle riders might even find ape hangers less comfortable than other handlebar styles. They require you to sit up at all times, they can make it a little harder to make wide turns, and if you're riding for long stretches, your arms can start to fall asleep due to limited blood flow.
Depending on where you live, ape hangers of certain heights may not even be permitted by law. Considering that, why does anyone bother with ape hangers? Simple: they're cool. Ape hangers are a vital part of what makes a motorcycle a proper chopper. Riding a motorcycle with ape hangers looks like you're grabbing a massive beast by the horns. It evokes an unmistakably rebellious vibe, and more than a few riders are willing to endure some sleepy arms to ride something that cool.