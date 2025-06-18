Do Car Batteries Lose Charge When Not In Use? Parasitic Drain, Explained

Whether in our cars, phones, or other devices, we sometimes find that those precious batteries seem to lose charge quicker than we'd expect. In a similar fashion, our electronics left on standby can still use a certain amount of power. In both cases, we're not technically using the battery/device when it's not in use, but a pesky power drain may be happening anyway.

Appliances such as smart plugs use a small degree of energy while in standby, and standby more broadly is subject to a so-called vampire energy drain. Our devices can use up a surprising amount of power just while waiting in a state of readiness, and this extends to car batteries, which are subject to the horrors of parasitic drain. So many of today's cars have a wide range of smart functions, which means that, even when the vehicle is off, some of these battery-powered features continue to run. The result of this is that you don't have the remaining battery you might expect, and this is sometimes due to features you may even have forgotten about.

The Universal Technical Institute states that "typically, the normal amount of parasitic draw is between 50 and 85 milliamps in newer cars and less than 50 milliamps for older cars." As such, it's completely normal for a vehicle to lose some battery power all the time, even when parked. However, parasitic drain is not only the harmless and minor ticking away of essential features like your vehicle's alarm. The drain, should there be issues with wiring, your battery, or a third-party component, for instance, can be much more severe. Drivers need to be vigilant for the signs of parasitic drain and understand the possible actions they can take to detect and eliminate/minimize it.