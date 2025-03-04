Why Do Some Motorcycles Have Fat Tires?

There are few things as distinctively cool as a big, rip-roaring motorcycle, tires cutting a mighty swath through the sunswept highway. Those tires, in particular, go a long way toward creating a beefy motorcycle's muscular vibe. Motorcycle tires are on much more prominent display than car tires, after all, especially if there's a motorcycle driving right behind you. If you've been watching a lot of beefy bikes, though, you may have started to notice that not all of them have precisely the same kinds of tires.

Some motorcycles employ wider tires than you may expect, or "fat tires" as they're known to some. Larger tires do certainly have their own vibe, one that goes well with a large motorcycle's already muscular profile. However, style isn't the only reason a rider may employ wider tires. Using larger tires can make several changes to a motorcycle's operation and general longevity. Different bikes for different riding styles need different tires, and certain kinds of bikes need beefier tires to do their jobs properly.