Wide Vs. Narrow Tires: Does It Matter Which One You Choose?

Making sure you have the right kind of tire for your car is important. Tires need to be rated for the proper terrain, have enough tread, and be within the proper age range for safe operation. On top of safety concerns, different sizes and types of tires can change the handling dynamics, fuel efficiency, ride quality, and even the levels of interior noise in your vehicle. What's more, the average cost of a set of four tires is currently around $600 for small vehicles (with big tires meant for pickup trucks and high-performance tires designed for sports cars priced even higher), so you'll want to make the right choice before shelling out your hard-earned cash for a new set of rubber.

Advertisement

There are a number of concerns when it comes to selecting new tires for your car or truck, but one of the most important considerations is the size of the tire — it needs to fit your vehicle's wheels for it to be any good. But what's the right size tire for your vehicle? And does changing your tires width make a difference?