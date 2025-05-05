Can You Put LED Bulbs In Halogen Headlights?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Over the last decade, LED headlights have made their way from luxury models to everyday cars — and for good reason. Traditional halogen bulbs, the long-time standard, just can't keep up in terms of performance, efficiency, or longevity. Halogens give off that dull, yellowish light that doesn't cut as well through more extreme conditions like dense fog. Compare that to LED beams' brighter and crisper output that arguably better resembles actual daylight.

Plus, with LEDs boasting lifespans of up to 30,000 hours compared to halogen's 500 to 1,000, the long-term value is hard to ignore. They also use less energy, which results in less strain on the car's electrical system.

Carmakers have been quick to catch on. As of the mid-2020s, many new vehicles come standard with LED headlights, and many more offer them as premium upgrades. Of course, beyond the aforementioned advantages, it's also got a lot to do with aesthetics. LEDs simply go better with the futurism that car manufacturers have been pursuing with their designs. With so many advantages, it's no wonder many drivers are considering making the switch.