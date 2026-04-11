3 Impact Driver Bit Brands Least Likely To Break During Use
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Impact drivers are some of the toughest tools in professional environments. They're also some of the toughest on their accessories, frequently breaking or rounding out bits, whether they're Phillips, flathead, or Torx. And while impact driver bits are considered a "wear item" — that is, a part not designed to last forever — you should still be able to find a good option that balances durability, effectiveness, and price.
We're listing three brands of bits least likely to break during use so, at the very least, you won't have to stop a job halfway through because of an emergency run to the hardware store. While price wasn't a concern, popular opinion, durability test results, and my own experiences using several different brands in a professional setting were all considered when making these picks. It just worked out that several of SlashGear's favorite power tool brands also happen to make some of the most reliable bits for those tools.
DeWalt
DeWalt is one of the better-known toolmakers on the planet, and its black-and-yellow tools are as commonplace in professional settings as they are for weekend warriors and DIY enthusiasts. It also happens to be the only brand with five products on Amazon's top 30 best-selling impact driver bit list, which says a lot about its popularity. It strikes a strong balance between value and reliability, with users often claiming that some of its bits have lasted years. While I was never that lucky during my time as a technician, I did find that DeWalt bits lasted a good long while before I had to find replacements for my manual impact screwdriver — a must-have tool for removing stuck rotor-retaining bolts on vehicles. The vast majority of DeWalt's bits are of the ¼-inch variety, meaning they will work with not only DeWalt impact drivers but also those of just about every other brand out there.
The top-selling impact driver bit kit on Amazon at the time of writing is the DeWalt 40-piece Screwdriver Bit Set, which costs about $22. Two different lengths of bits allow the user to get into tight spots, and the FlexTorq Zone design transfers torque while retaining an impact-rated design. The kit includes a plastic case with a clear lid and DeWalt's bit-bar design to securely hold bits while also making removal easy, and it's designed to fit into DeWalt's ToughCase+, one of SlashGear's favorite adorable mini tool boxes.
Milwaukee
Another popular toolmaker, and one that's often touted as the best in the business by its devotees, is Milwaukee. Founded in 1924, the brand has found that its renewed focus on professional trades, and creating tools for the people who make their living in those fields, has resulted in a loyal following of tool enthusiasts that value a good tool over a bargain price.
Milwaukee's impact drivers ranked right near the top of SlashGear's impact driver brand ranking, and the brand's impact driver bits are equally outstanding. Its Shockwave impact driver bits feature Milwaukee's Shockzone technology, which absorbs both impact and torque by design. Milwaukee bits may cost a little more than others, but they were also good enough to impress Project Farm, a YouTube channel known for its rigorous testing of tools and accessories. Other reviews praise the impact driver bits for their longevity and forged tips, and my friends in the automotive industry say their investment in Milwaukee Shockwave bits has ended up saving them money in the long run.
Some Milwaukee impact driver bit kits are even designed to slot right into your existing Packout stack, making for a seamless fit into a portable toolbox system. One of those kits is the 100-piece Shockwave Impact Duty Alloy Steel Screwdriver Bit Set with PACKOUT Case. Available for around $110 at Home Depot, this massive kit includes dozens of Phillips, hex, square, slotted, and Torx bits, along with a few magnetic nut drivers, a bit driver, and a selection of double-sided bits. All that comes in a Packout case with a clear lid.
Bosch
The company that makes everything from power tools to appliances, Bosch proves that just because it makes a variety of products doesn't mean it isn't capable of producing quality products consistently. Bosch got its start as an electrical engineering workshop in 1886; its output has become so varied that Bosch's power tools division was spun off into its own corporation in 2003.
The Bosch line of impact driver bits uses the brand's Impact Tough design, which combines a torsion zone that absorbs torque with precision-designed tips that prevent breakage and cam-out. Redditors talk about the brand's impact bits as some of the best, and several trusted reviewers and some of the mechanics I've worked with have sworn by Bosch's product. I personally have had great experiences with my Bosch tools and the brand's auto parts, and can easily back the recommendations of my fellow techs regarding Bosch's Impact Tough bits.
While you can use Bosch's impact driver bits in both drills and impact drivers, the bits are intended to absorb the heavy torque and power output of an impact driver, whether that's a power tool or the manual impact screwdriver many mechanics use to remove hub retainer screws. If you are using a Bosch-branded tool with those impact bits, it's worth noting that Bosch batteries are compatible with a number of non-Bosch tools as well.
One of Bosch's most popular impact driver bit sets on Amazon is the 32-piece Impact Tough Screwdriving Bit Set, which sells for around $20. The set includes Phillips, Torx, and Robertson bits, a magnetic nut setter, and a plastic case.
Methodology
This short list of impact driver brands least likely to break during use was assembled using several sources for input, including trusted YouTube durability tests, reliable tool review sites, sales data, forum replies, and my own experience working with impact bits as a professional mechanic, where a failed bit meant a forced break and occasionally a panicked drive to a nearby tool store.