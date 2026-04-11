3 Impact Driver Bit Brands Least Likely To Break During Use

Another popular toolmaker, and one that's often touted as the best in the business by its devotees, is Milwaukee. Founded in 1924, the brand has found that its renewed focus on professional trades, and creating tools for the people who make their living in those fields, has resulted in a loyal following of tool enthusiasts that value a good tool over a bargain price.

Milwaukee's impact drivers ranked right near the top of SlashGear's impact driver brand ranking, and the brand's impact driver bits are equally outstanding. Its Shockwave impact driver bits feature Milwaukee's Shockzone technology, which absorbs both impact and torque by design. Milwaukee bits may cost a little more than others, but they were also good enough to impress Project Farm, a YouTube channel known for its rigorous testing of tools and accessories. Other reviews praise the impact driver bits for their longevity and forged tips, and my friends in the automotive industry say their investment in Milwaukee Shockwave bits has ended up saving them money in the long run.

Some Milwaukee impact driver bit kits are even designed to slot right into your existing Packout stack, making for a seamless fit into a portable toolbox system. One of those kits is the 100-piece Shockwave Impact Duty Alloy Steel Screwdriver Bit Set with PACKOUT Case. Available for around $110 at Home Depot, this massive kit includes dozens of Phillips, hex, square, slotted, and Torx bits, along with a few magnetic nut drivers, a bit driver, and a selection of double-sided bits. All that comes in a Packout case with a clear lid.