15 DeWalt DIY Products Users Recommend

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The DeWalt catalog is unsurprisingly comprehensive. The brand delivers everything from small scale accessories to heavy duty concrete and metalworking tools and outdoor power equipment for work in the yard. It is often a favorite among professional tool users thanks to its blend of quality, power, and technological enhancements. But DIYers and other recreational tool users can get an equally potent level of utility out of its products, leading many to decide it's the best brand for them, too.

The ability to source virtually any power tool you might need for a job without having to add new battery and charging systems into your collection is a big reason for DeWalt's prominence. Within its 20V Max lineup, more than 300 tools are available, offering plenty of performance coverage across the spectrum, and there are even numerous cheap tools from DeWalt that are ideal for homeowners. Similar versatility can be found within its hand tool segment and beyond. These 15 products from DeWalt are among some of the highest rated solutions you'll find.