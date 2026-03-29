15 DeWalt DIY Products Users Recommend
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The DeWalt catalog is unsurprisingly comprehensive. The brand delivers everything from small scale accessories to heavy duty concrete and metalworking tools and outdoor power equipment for work in the yard. It is often a favorite among professional tool users thanks to its blend of quality, power, and technological enhancements. But DIYers and other recreational tool users can get an equally potent level of utility out of its products, leading many to decide it's the best brand for them, too.
The ability to source virtually any power tool you might need for a job without having to add new battery and charging systems into your collection is a big reason for DeWalt's prominence. Within its 20V Max lineup, more than 300 tools are available, offering plenty of performance coverage across the spectrum, and there are even numerous cheap tools from DeWalt that are ideal for homeowners. Similar versatility can be found within its hand tool segment and beyond. These 15 products from DeWalt are among some of the highest rated solutions you'll find.
Dip Grip Adjustable Wrench Set
The Dip Grip Adjustable Wrench Set comes as a two-pack, featuring a Grip Armor coating to help keep the vinyl-dipped handles from peeling. This coating also helps prevent slippage when using the tool in wet environments or other demanding areas, making for a quality addition to an emergency kit or outdoor toolset. The back end of the handle also flares out before tapering into a rounded end featuring a hang hole. Basically, this is a set of versatile wrenches that easily deliver turning force, while also offering easy storage.
The two wrenches measure 10 inches and 6 inches, respectively, providing users with a small and medium sized fastening solution. The set is available from Home Depot for $33 with a 4.7 star average rating across 504 reviews. It also features precision markings along the jaw of each wrench, allowing you to lock in precise measurements for repeated turning requirements.
Atomic 55-Foot Pocket Laser Distance Measurer
The Atomic 55-Foot Pocket Laser Distance Measurer is a small-scale measurement tool that can easily fit in your pocket but provides solid accuracy when measuring lengthy distances at the touch of a button. It's available from Home Depot for $43 and sports a 4.4 star average rating across 384 reviews. The tool is accurate to +/- ¼-inch at 50 feet and features a 55-foot range. It utilizes a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that simplifies charging. The tool features a backlit LCD screen and can withstand dust and splash contact for use in demanding workspaces.
The laser distance measurement tool can swap between feet, inches, and meters in its readout, and features continuous measurement tracking capabilities. The tool is designed for use indoors but it on overcast days or with a bit of assistance, it can also operate moderately well outside, depending on your ability to see the screen's results. This tool can act as a major upgrade over manual measurement taking when installing cabinetry, shelves, or furniture in your home, for instance.
ToughSeries 12-Inch Hybrid Clamp
Woodworking clamps are particularly useful when building things in the garage or workshop that require precision, but they're equally useful when a third hand is required. DeWalt's ToughSeries 12-Inch Hybrid Clamp is a solid option for those requiring a range work holding needs, with both a trigger handle and screw clamp design combined into one unit.
The tool has received a 4.9 star average rating from 7 reviewers at DeWalt's website alongside a 4.8 star average across 48 reviews from Home Depot buyers (with a price at the outlet of $53). The clamp features a 12-inch maximum opening capability with a 19.6-inch overall length. The tool can also be used with a second hybrid clamp in combination to support additional gripping length. It can be used as a clamping tool or to deliver spreading force. With the trigger handle, the tool can deliver 300 pounds of force while the screw handle offers a maximum clamping force of 825 pounds. This versatility makes for plenty of possibilities handling all manner of building tasks and home improvement jobs.
25-Foot by 1⅛-Inch Tape Measure with Finger Brake
All home improvers need a quality tape measure, alongside a few good tactics to avoid common measurement mistakes. Realistically, most can benefit from a few measurement tools rather than just a single unit. There's always room for one more tape in your arsenal to minimize the frustration of constant searches. The 25-Foot by 1⅛-Inch Tape Measure with Finger Brake is available from Home Depot for $21 (or $26 for a 30-foot model), and features a 13-foot maximum reach. The tape is 20% more compact than the average device and offers fractional measurements in alternating colors for easier readings.
This tool's key asset is its finger brake, however. The inclusion allows users to more efficiently manage the blade's extension and retraction, minimizing the time lost to repeat measurements or a slipping tape measure blade during longer measurements. The tool has been rated by 1,324 Home Depot buyers with a 4.7 star average rating.
20V Max 8-Inch Brushless Pruning Chainsaw
DeWalt's 20V Max 8-Inch Brushless Pruning Chainsaw features a lightweight design for enhanced control without losing power. The tool is 61% lighter and three times as compact as a comparable model, weighing 4.6 pounds as a bare tool. It runs with a brushless motor underpinning is power production. The tool also offers an auto-oiling capability and tip guard that enhances the tool's stability and safety, particularly when cutting in an upward motion. The tool is available at Home Depot for $179 and sports a 4.5 star average rating from 1,073 buyer reviews.
The chainsaw can make a big impact on general yard maintenance, offering a 6-inch maximum cut diameter that's more than capable of handling both large and small trimming tasks. It's small enough to carry around the yard for lengthy periods of time but still capable of delivering enough power to muscle through dense brush clearing tasks.
ToughSystem 2.0 24-Inch Tower Tool Box System
The DeWalt ToughSystem 2.0 24-Inch Tower Tool Box System has been highly rated by buyers at Home Depot. The 3-piece set of stackable tool box solutions is available at the outlet for $289 and features a 4.6 star average rating from 498 reviews. Professionals have to build out their storage and organizational systems and use them on a daily basis to support their work. Home improvers that invest time and money into tool organization are far rarer. This DeWalt system isn't exactly cheap, but if offers a long lasting mobile tool storage system that promises to amplify your workflow right away.
The tool box offers auto-connect side latches that make each component modular and mobile with single-hand compatibility. The largest component has a 250-pound load capacity and the other two segments offer up to 110 pounds of storage capability. It features removable dividers and is backwards compatible with other DeWalt ToughSystem products for comprehensive personalization options.
12V Max 100-Foot, Self-Leveling Cross Line Laser Level (Green)
Laser leveling tools make for a superb addition to a home renovator's tool collection. They can be used in support of a dynamic variety of layout tasks. DeWalt's 12V Max 100-Foot, Self-Leveling Cross Line Laser Level features a 3-beam setup with green lasers produced by the tool. It's available from Home Depot for $499 in a kit that comes with a 2Ah battery, charger, and a carrying case to keep the unit safe when not in use. It's also been reviewed by 639 buyers at the outlet with a 4.6 star average rating.
The level offers accuracy of +/- ⅛-inch at 30 feet and offers IP65 dust and water ingress protection for durable performance even in challenging outdoor environments. It's also compatible with DeWalt's detector unit for extended range up to 165 feet. It's compatible with threaded tripod stands and features an integrated magnetic bracket for quick connections to metal components on your jobsite.
Black and Gold Drill Bit Set with MaxFit Right Angle Magnetic Attachment
The DeWalt Black and Gold Drill Bit Set offers 15 twist bits compatible with multi-material drilling tasks ranging from wood and plastics to metal and beyond. They feature a black oxide construction for enhanced durability and a hardened performance. The kit also comes with a magnetic right angle attachment featuring an impact rated ¼-inch hex shank. This allows you to quickly turn a drill or impact driver into a right angle drilling solution for increased access to tight spaces and odd fastening requirements.
The bundle pack is available from Home Depot for $41 and features 1,949 reviews with a 4.6 star average rating. The bits are cut with 135-degree split points, making them a standard set of operators to go along with an existing collection of typical and specialized drill bits to support your tasks. The grind promises to help reduce walking in the bit for a more precise finish. The bits also come in a carrying case that makes for easy organization of this workshop and home improvement essential.
Atomic 20V Max ½-Inch Multi-Head Drill Driver
When it comes to difficult and quirky installations, home improvers often find themselves getting frustrated and simply making it work, rather than finding a more adequate tool for the job. Plenty of flat pack furniture, in particular, demands assemblers contort themselves or fasten elements in tight spaces that give barely any wiggle or swing room. Instead of grinding through the job or settling for screws and bolts that aren't quite right, a tool like DeWalt's Atomic 20V Max ½-Inch Multi-Head Drill Driver can become a key weapon in the war for accuracy and pristine builds.
This tool offers a standard and hex chuck, as well as a right angle head and an offset option for a range of drilling and driving needs at varying angles and points of attack. The tool is available from Home Depot with the drill/driver, all four attachments, and an attachment organizer for $249. It's also been reviewed by 60 buyers with a near-perfect 4.9 star average rating. It's also available as a kit option featuring the addition of a 9Ah FlexVolt battery and charger for $528 (and featuring a 4.8 star average rating from 151 buyers).
33-Inch Plastic Folding Portable Sawhorse Workbench
Benches, sawhorses, and other solutions that allow you to bring your work up to standing height are obviously important, but much like storage elements, they often play second fiddle to the hand and power tools you'll use directly to complete the job. Yet, something like the DeWalt 33-Inch Plastic Folding Portable Sawhorse Workbench can be just as important, if not an even more versatile workplace addition.
The pop-up workbench is available from Home Depot for $129, highlighting a big reason why many buyers will instead opt to slum it and work from a crouch. But making the investment can be a genuine game changer. The tool features a 4.7 star average rating from a significant, 2,599 total review volume. The tool's metal legs can support up to 1,000 pounds, and the benchtop features holes throughout to assist in clamping material straight to the surface. It takes less than three seconds to set the tool in place, giving you a rapid work surface that's ready to support any task you might be facing.
FlexVolt 60V Max Brushless 8¼-Inch Table Saw Kit
Many will use a combination of their miter and circular saws to cover cross and rip cutting, but moving the board across a work surface and into the blade rather than holding the saw itself is far more efficient. It's also frequently easier, speeding up the work and limiting the physical toll the job takes on a user.
DeWalt and many other brands make a range of table saws, but one that stands out, particularly in terms of its user rating, is the FlexVolt 60V Max Brushless 8¼-Inch Table Saw Kit. It's available from Home Depot for $499 and delivers value of $920 if purchased separately. The tool has been reviewed by 406 buyers with a 4.8 star average rating. It features a 24-inch rip capacity, allowing for the ability to cut full sized sheet material down the centerline. It also relies on a rack and pinion fence for precise cuts and consistent repeatability. The table saw is a Jack-of-all-trades when it comes to cutting, and this option is among the best rated around.
Atomic 20V Max Oscillating Multi Tool
The oscillating multitool offers cutting capability with a plunging action unique to the tool's build. This makes it the go-to option for cutting interior segments out of drywall or cleaning up trim work. The DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Oscillating Multi Tool is available from Home Depot for $112, bundling a 2Ah battery and charger alongside the tool and adding in cutting blades to get you working right out of the box.
The tool has been reviewed by 2,708 buyers with a 4.8 star average rating. Oddly enough, buyers considering just the bare tool can also find it at Home Depot, with over 13,000 total reviews and a 4.7 star rating, but with a painful price tag of $179 attached to the purchase. The unit features a variable speed control ranging up to 18,000 OPM and is just 11.2 inches in length for solid access to difficult spaces.
Atomic 20V Max Ultra-Compact ⅝-Inch SDS Plus Hammer Drill
Not every home renovator will need an SDS drill, but for those who do, users tend to think highly of the DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Ultra-Compact ⅝-Inch SDS Plus Hammer Drill. It offers an optimized hammering mechanism that produces 1.4 joules and drilling capability that's rates as "faster than corded speed." The tool also features SHOCKs active vibration control to dampen the impact of the hammer action on your hands. 635 buyers at Home Depot give this solution a 4.5 star average rating, and some of the key specs indicate the reason.
Chief among the selling points of this tool, priced at $219, is the 4-pound weight. This is incredibly maneuverable for a tool that easily and often runs rampant into the double digits. It's also priced favorably, combining solid cost efficiency with its small frame and up to 1,100 RPM rotational speeds. This is a key asset for those who need to drill into concrete and block, but it can be equally valuable for lengthy drilling needs in thick lumber products.
Atomic 20V Max Compact Reciprocating Saw
Demolition of old structures frequently begin and end with the reciprocating saw. This is a tool designed to hack through timber, metal, pipe, and wire with ease. It doesn't slow down when encountering embedded material (although you're not likely to be a happy camper if you shear through live wires, an issue among some of the most common DIY electrical mistakes!) This is a tool that can support compete tear downs ahead of a new installation or serve as a rough cut out tool when running new pipe or chopping away portions of timber framing in the wall to build something like integrated shelving or customized closet areas.
The Atomic 20V Max Compact Reciprocating Saw from DeWalt is a one-handed affair, allowing you to grab material with your off hand for better control throughout your cutting tasks. It's available from Home Depot for $199, but can also be found for free as part of a promotion when purchasing one of four DeWalt outdoor power tools (ranging from $319 for a 60V string trimmer to $439 for a 60V chainsaw). If you're also in the market for outdoor equipment, this can be a nice addition to add elsewhere in your kit. The saw features a variable speed ranging up to 2,800 SPM with a ⅝-inch stroke length. It's been reviewed by 2,876 buyers with a 4.7 star average rating.
20V Max XR Fixed Based Compact Router
Finishing edges of installed components or speeding through tasks like hanging new doors is made simple with a router. This is a tool that cuts out components with the help of numerous, uniquely shaped bits to deliver customized edge patterns and precision material removal right where you need it. For the typical DIYer, DeWalt's 20V Max XR Fixed Base Compact Router fits the bill perfectly. It's available at Home Depot for $249 and features a 4.8 star average rating from 1,448 reviewers.
The router features a variable speed dial with cutting speeds ranging all the way up to 25,500 RPM. It also operates with a dual LED light setup to keep your workspace and the cutting surface illuminated for precision and safety. It utilizes a soft start motor that eliminates the jumping phenomenon that can occur in tools like routers and angle grinders, as well. The tool also weighs just 2.6 pounds, making for a comfortable solution for lengthy use.
Methodology
All of these tools and accessory products are ideal additions to a DIYer's tool collection. They each offer plenty of versatility to help make new and exciting renovation projects possible. All of them have a 4 star rating or better, with the worst-rated solution sporting a 4.4 star average. All of them have also been reviewed by at least 50 total reviews with most well over 100 and many exhibiting thousands of user reviews.